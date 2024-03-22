Director Shoojit Sircar collaborates with Abhishek Bachchan for the first time on a father-daughter movie; says the actor is spontaneous, while his megastar-father is a stickler for rehearsals

The first look of the yet-untitled film

Listen to this article Shoojit Sircar: Like Mr Bachchan, he remembers each detail of the script x 00:00

It’s hard to shake off a haunting film like Sardar Udham (2021). Almost three years after the Vicky Kaushal-led period drama, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has returned to his signature slice-of-life cinema. “This is on the lighter side,” he says of the yet-untitled film that marks his first collaboration with Abhishek Bachchan. Together, they tell the story of a father-daughter duo who rekindle their bond. The director, however, insists that the film is much more than its central theme. “It’s set outside of India. It’s a story about the central character, his relationships, and the ups and downs of his life.”

Be it Vicky Donor (2012) or Piku (2015), Sircar’s films capture the wonders of everyday life. Is his next, written by Ritesh Shah and him, along the same lines? “I love to do movies that deal with life and the humour in it. I’ve seen that humour in the people I have met, and in places like Delhi and Kolkata. There will always be a wry, humorous perspective in my movies. My characters are relatable as I draw a lot from real life; I don’t have any other source except my powers of observation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Amitabh Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar

While the director has worked with Amitabh Bachchan on four films, including the unreleased Shoebite, Abhishek and he were keen to team up for a long time. Now that it has happened, Sircar observes that Abhishek is on his toes as an artiste. “Mr Bachchan rehearses a lot, Abhishek is more spontaneous. Like his father, he too remembers every detail of the script. If you give Mr Bachchan a three-pager, he will remember every page, including the pauses, commas and full stops, as will Abhishek. I want to do more movies with him as I am seeing the emergence of a new Abhishek Bachchan. [Now] there is a maturity to him that an actor needs.”

Sircar shot the project in the US in late 2023. As a result, he had to miss the National Film Awards ceremony last October, in which his Sardar Udham earned five wins, including Best Hindi Feature Film. “It’s a prestigious honour. My team was constantly sending me updates and pictures. Sardar Udham remained with me for a very long time. While I received many National Awards for it, I wish they had sent it to the Oscars. I was expecting [recognition] there too. It is

one of Vicky’s finest performances.”