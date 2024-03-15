Shoojit Sircar's next to star Abhishek Bachchan, film to release in 2024

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's next will star Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. The yet untitled film will be released in theatres in 2024

Following the success of ‘Sardar Udham’, which garnered global acclaim and earned five National Awards in 2023, renowned film maker Shoojit Sircar returns to the silver screen in 2024 with his latest offering.

With a repertoire that includes groundbreaking films such as ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Madras Café’, ‘Piku’, ‘October’, ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ as director and ‘Pink’ that he presented, Sircar has established himself as a filmmaker who creates extraordinary stories from ordinary lives. His simple yet powerful narratives have connected deeply with audiences worldwide, earning him a dedicated fan base and widespread acclaim.

Shoojit Sircar’s next, produced under his banner Rising Sun Films recently completed the shoot and the film is primarily shot in the USA. Speaking about the project in a recent interview with a leading portal, Sircar expressed his commitment to connecting with audiences worldwide stating, "I intend to reach out to audiences all over the world through all my films. My next is also made with the same intent. It will take you into an ordinary man’s life and his extra ordinary journey and make you smile with him.”

The film will star Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. The rest of the cast has not been revealed yet. It would be interesting to see Sircar directing junior Bachchan as he has extensively worked with Amitabh Bachchan in the past. In fact, his debut directorial titled Shoebite featured Amitabh but was never released. Subsequently, Sircar directed Bachchan alongside Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan in the slice-of-life drama 'Piku' which was released in 2015. Shoojit was also the producer and creative director on Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's 2016 courtroom drama Pink, which starred Amitabh as a lawyer defending the characters of Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari, and Andrea Tariang. Shoojit also helmed the 2020 comedy 'Gulabo Sitabo', starring Amitabh and Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was released directly on Prime Video owing to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the film 'Ghoomer' where he played an alcoholic cricket coach who helps revive the career of a cricketer who lost her arm. In his second innings, Bachchan has chosen wisely—from Manmarziyaan (2018) to Bob Biswas (2021) and Ghoomer. It will be interesting to see what he comes up with next.