Breaking News
Special | Maharashtra assembly elections: Who’s the real NCP in Mumbra-Kalwa?
Mumbai: Resolve water complaints, civic chief orders
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Select Mumbai private hospitals to halt OPD services in protest
Mumbai: BMC to decide on Andheri flyover repair soon
Maharashtra assembly elections likely only after Diwali
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bachchan Jr at his best

Bachchan Jr at his best

Updated on: 17 August,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Shoojit, who has teamed up with Abhishek for the first time, on how his father-daughter film is among the actor’s finest performances

Bachchan Jr at his best

Abhishek Bachchan

Listen to this article
Bachchan Jr at his best
x
00:00

Relationships often form the crux of Shoojit Sircar’s movies. For his yet-untitled next, the director has delved into the tender bond between a father and his daughter as the two try to rekindle their relationship. What makes the project special for Sircar is that it marks his first collaboration with Abhishek Bachchan. The director, who shot the drama in the US last September, is deeply impressed by his leading man. “I have been warned against talking too much about the film. I’m happy to be working with Abhishek. You’ll see one of his finest performances in the film. Father-daughter stories are complex to tell, so we draw experiences from life. This is our take on life’s precious moments,” he shares.




Sircar’s movies, from Vicky Donor (2012) to Sardar Udham (2021), are known for nuanced storytelling and rich performances. Do the current market pressures deter him from releasing an unconventional movie? “I have always been told that [my films] won’t work at the box office. Be it Madras Cafe [2013] or October [2018], I’m always focused on my script and storytelling. There are film lovers [out there], and all that stays is the conviction of storytelling. My master is [Satyajit] Ray and his works are my Bible. There is no question of playing to the gallery. Nothing hits home as beautifully as an honest film.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

abhishek bachchan shoojit sircar vicky donor Sardar Udham Singh bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK