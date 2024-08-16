Shoojit, who has teamed up with Abhishek for the first time, on how his father-daughter film is among the actor’s finest performances

Abhishek Bachchan

Relationships often form the crux of Shoojit Sircar’s movies. For his yet-untitled next, the director has delved into the tender bond between a father and his daughter as the two try to rekindle their relationship. What makes the project special for Sircar is that it marks his first collaboration with Abhishek Bachchan. The director, who shot the drama in the US last September, is deeply impressed by his leading man. “I have been warned against talking too much about the film. I’m happy to be working with Abhishek. You’ll see one of his finest performances in the film. Father-daughter stories are complex to tell, so we draw experiences from life. This is our take on life’s precious moments,” he shares.

Sircar’s movies, from Vicky Donor (2012) to Sardar Udham (2021), are known for nuanced storytelling and rich performances. Do the current market pressures deter him from releasing an unconventional movie? “I have always been told that [my films] won’t work at the box office. Be it Madras Cafe [2013] or October [2018], I’m always focused on my script and storytelling. There are film lovers [out there], and all that stays is the conviction of storytelling. My master is [Satyajit] Ray and his works are my Bible. There is no question of playing to the gallery. Nothing hits home as beautifully as an honest film.”