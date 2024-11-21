Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram and shared pictures from Aaradhya’s birthday bash. She also featured a balloon that read, “You’re officially a teenager"

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares unseen photos of daughter Aaradhya in late birthday post: ‘You are officially a teenager’ x 00:00

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures in a combined post for her father Krishna Rai’s birth anniversary, and a late photo dump celebrating daughter Aaradhya’s 13th birthday party. The post shows Ash and her baby girl in front of Krishna Rai’s portrait as they seek his blessings. The carousal further shows some unseen pictures from Aaradhya’s childhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s late birthday post for Aaradhya

Aishwarya took to Instagram and shared pictures from Aaradhya’s birthday bash. She also featured a balloon that read, “You’re officially a teenager.”

She wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday to the eternal love of my life… dearest daddy-ajja and my darling Aaradhya. My heart, my soul, forever and beyond.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya and her husband Abhishek Bachchan acted together in 'Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke' in 2000 and later in 'Umrao Jaan' in 2006, where they became good friends. However, Abhishek revealed on the Oprah Winfrey Show that while filming in New York, he used to stand on his hotel balcony, wishing he could marry Aishwarya. Years later, during the premiere of their 2007 film ‘Guru’ at the same hotel, he saw it as a sign and proposed to her. They got married that year and welcomed Aaradhya in 2011.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s work front

Aishwarya, who has ruled hearts since winning the Miss World title in 1994, has had a remarkable journey in the film industry. With hits like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas', and 'Jodhaa Akbar', the actress has become one of Bollywood's most admired actresses. Her beauty, both on and off-screen, has earned her a global fanbase.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024 in Dubai which took place in September.

The actress received the award for her outstanding performance in Mani Ratnam's film, ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’.

Aishwarya got candid about her bond with Mani Ratnam. "I can't even speak about his evolution as a maker because I have always respected him. So from the beginning, I just say I am very grateful that I got to work with him for my first movie. I was so honoured that he asked me to be his Nandini in 'Ponniyin Selvan',” she said.

‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ is the sequel to the 2022 film. Actor Kamal Haasan lent his voice to the film's narration. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.