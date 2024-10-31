Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her acting debut with 'Iruvar' in 1997 and post that she was seen in many big Hindi films like 'Devdas', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Mohabbatein', 'Guru'

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her birthday on November 1. The former Miss World made her acting debut with director Mani Ratnam's Tamil political drama 'Iruvar' in 1997 and post that she was seen in many big Hindi films like 'Devdas', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Mohabbatein', 'Guru', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Taal' and many more. Not just her movies, but Ash is also lauded for her savage replies.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on living with her parents

In 2004, Aishwarya appeared as a guest on The Late Show with David Letterman. The interview is often remembered for her poised, confident, and witty responses to Letterman's questions, especially one remark that stood out. During the interaction, Letterman asked Aishwarya why she still lives with her parents as an adult, a cultural norm in India but something less common in the West, to which Aishwarya replied, "It’s fine to live with your parents because it’s also common in India that we don’t have to take appointments to meet our parents."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on The Oprah Winfrey Show

Aishwarya Rai had another memorable moment with a similar question about family and cultural expectations during her 2009 interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Oprah was also curious about the Indian tradition of adult children living with their parents, and she asked Aishwarya the same question, to which the actress responded, "It's a very Indian thing to live with your parents. It’s nice; it’s just rooted."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shuts down French media

Aishwarya, who has been a constant at the Cannes Film Festival, was asked by a journalist about Indian movies not showing nudity or graphic intimacy on screen. She answered, “I have never explored and I am not interested in exploring nudity on celluloid.” When the journalist prodded Aishwarya, she responded, “I feel I am talking to my gynac. I mean who am I talking to here? You're a journalist, stick to that, brother.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on moving to Hollywood

In 2007, when she was asked about making the move to Hollywood, she replied, "Ek minute, maine kab kaha? Kaunse interview mein? Aap mujhe ye interview dikhaiye. Phir hum baat karenge. (One minute, when did I say that? In which interview? Show me this interview. Then we will talk.) If you have to ask questions, go ahead, but don't attribute statements to me. I first worked in a Tamil film. I work in Hindi films, I work in Bengali films, and I am working in some English films. This does not mean I am shifting anywhere or part of any other industry. It's really broadening your experiences in cinema.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the IIFA Utsavam 2024 in Abu Dhabi along with her daughter Aaradhya. The actress is always trolled on social media with supposed concerns about her baby girl missing out on school. However, this time Ash was having none of it and gave it back all at once. When the reporter asked, "Aaradhya is always with you. She’s already learning from the best," Aishwarya quipped "WOAH, she is my daughter. She is always with me." The beauty queen did not engage any further and simply walked away.