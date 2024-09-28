Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya always accompanies her during prestigious events. The actress is trolled on social media with supposed concerns about her baby girl missing out on school

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s epic reply to a reporter who asked about Aaradhya always being with her x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the IIFA Utsavam 2024 in Abu Dhabi along with her daughter Aaradhya. She looked ethereal and gorgeous in a black and golden Manish Malhotra outfit. While speaking to the media, the former Miss World was asked by a reporter about Aaradhya always being with her. Here’s what she said.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shuts down a reporter asking about Aaradhya

Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya always accompanies her, especially during prestigious events. The actress is always trolled on social media with supposed concerns about her baby girl missing out on school. However, this time Ash was having none of it and gave it back all at once. When the reporter asked, "Aaradhya is always with you. She’s already learning from the best," Aishwarya quipped "WOAH, she is my daughter. She is always with me." The beauty queen did not engage any further and simply walked away. Watch the video below.

Earlier, Aaradhya accompanied her mother at Paris Fashion Week 2024 and the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024 in Dubai.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her association with Mani Ratnam.

Aishwarya also got candid about her bond with Mani Ratnam and said it was an honour for her that he asked her to play Nandini in 'Ponniyin Selvan'. The stunning actor made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam's 1997 Tamil film 'Iruvar '. She shared her long-term association with him, "I can't even speak about his evolution as a maker because I have always respected him. So from the beginning, I just say I am very grateful that I got to work with him for my first movie. I was so honoured that he asked me to be his Nandini in 'Ponniyin Selvan'."

About Mani Ratnam’s 'Ponniyin Selvan'

'Ponniyin Selvan II' was nominated in 13 categories at IIFA Utsavam 2024. It is the sequel to the 2022 film. Actor Kamal Haasan has lent his voice to the film's narration. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman composed the music for the film. Actors Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu reprised their roles in the second installment of the epic drama that narrates the story of the Chola Dynasty.