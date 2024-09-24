Breaking News
Updated on: 24 September,2024 01:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Top

In new viral pictures from PFW, Alia and Aishwarya were chatting in makeup chairs close to each other. Aishwarya was getting her hair styled while Alia watched

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt (Pic/Reddit)

Aishwarya Rai’s stunning red outfit was one of the standout moments at L'Oreal's fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday. Alia Bhatt, the new L'Oreal brand ambassador, also made her first appearance at the event in a metallic and black ensemble. Social media is buzzing with pictures and videos of both actors at the show, along with a behind-the-scenes shot of them preparing for the event.


Aishwarya Rai and Alia Bhatt got ready together for Paris Fashion Week



In the candid photo, Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya were sitting in makeup chairs close to each other, chatting. Aishwarya was getting her hair styled while Alia watched. A fan posted the picture on Reddit, saying, “Aishwarya Rai and Alia Bhatt getting ready moments before ramp at L'Oreal Paris fashion week.”


Aishwarya rai and Alia Bhatt getting ready moments before ramp at Loreal Paris fashion week
byu/FilmyInsaan inBollyBlindsNGossip

With her captivating appearance at Paris Fashion Week, Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again proved why she is called 'Queen of Ramps'. Dressed in a balloon hem red dress, the 'Jodha Akbar' star let her hair down and added a pop of colour to her look with a bold red lip shade.

She walked the runway with utmost confidence and grace, representing L'Oreal Paris. Her walk became more special when she greeted the French audience with 'namaste' (a gesture, deeply ingrained in the rich tapestry of Indian culture).

As it is said, trendsetters may change every season but icons last a lifetime. And Aishwarya is definitely a proof of that fact.

Aishwarya Rai chills with Simone Ashley and Eva Longoria in Paris

Aishwarya is a veteran at the Paris Fashion Week after having walked the ramp year after year. The actress is also a popular face in the west and has made acquaintance with several Hollywood stars over the years. Therefore it does not come as surprise when she was seen spending time with actors Eva Longoria and Simone Ashley in Paris ahead of the fashion event like long lost friends. Several videos of the trio laughing and talking have surfaced on social media. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently and work front

Meanwhile, on the film front, Aishwarya recently won the Best Actress award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for her performance in Mani Ratnam-directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'.

The SIIMA 2024 award was presented to Aishwarya by filmmaker Kabir Khan. After winning the award, the actress shared a heartfelt gratitude, thanking the entire team of Ponniyin Selvan.

