Dressed in a balloon hem red dress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan let her hair down and added a pop of colour to her look with a bold red lip shade. She made a case for being a Paris Fashion Week icon and veteran

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Paris Fashion Week (Pic/AFP)

With her captivating appearance at Paris Fashion Week, Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again proved why she is called 'Queen of Ramps'. Dressed in a balloon hem red dress, the 'Jodha Akbar' star let her hair down and added a pop of colour to her look with a bold red lip shade.

She walked the runway with utmost confidence and grace, representing L'Oreal Paris. Her walk became more special when she greeted the French audience with 'namaste' (a gesture, deeply ingrained in the rich tapestry of Indian culture).

As it is said, trendsetters may change every season but icons last a lifetime. And Aishwarya is definitely a proof of that fact.

Take a look at the visuals from Aishwarya's ramp and you will also agree with it.

Aishwarya chills with Simone Ashley and Eva Longoria in Paris

Aishwarya is a veteran at the Paris Fashion Week after having walked the ramp year after year. The actress is also a popular face in the west and has made acquaintance with several Hollywood stars over the years. Therefore it does not come as surprise when she was seen spending time with actors Eva Longoria and Simone Ashley in Paris ahead of the fashion event like long lost friends. Several videos of the trio laughing and talking have surfaced on social media.

Aishwarya was also accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya for the event.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's work front

Meanwhile, on the film front, Aishwarya recently won the Best Actress award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for her performance in Mani Ratnam-directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'.

The SIIMA 2024 award was presented to Aishwarya by filmmaker Kabir Khan.

After winning the award, the actress shared a heartfelt gratitude, thanking the entire team of Ponniyin Selvan.

She said, "Thank you so very much, SIIMA, for honouring me with this award. It means the world to me because 'Ponniyin Selvan' was a movie so close to my heart. Directed by my mentor Mani Ratnam, this award recognises not just my work as Nandini but the efforts of the entire team."