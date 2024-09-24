Breaking News
Alia Bhatt slays in a metallic bustier for her debut ramp walk at Paris Fashion week watch

Updated on: 24 September,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

For her debut at Paris Fashion Week, Alia Bhatt was seen dressed up in a metallic silver bustier that she paired with black off-shoulder jump suit

Alia Bhatt at Paris Fashion Week (Pic/AFP)

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Monday made her debut at Paris Fashion Week in a glamorous style. Representing beauty brand L'Oreal Paris, the 'Highway' star walked the ramp in style. She was seen dressed up in a metallic silver bustier that she paired with black off-shoulder jump suit.


Alia Bhatt walks the ramp with confidence alongside Hollywood stars



Alia was recently announced the brand ambassador of L'Oreal Paris. It is through her association with the brand that the actress made her debut at the Fashion Week held in the city known as the fashion capital. For her debut, she opted for a silver metallic corset off-shoulder.  For the make-up, she added pink touch to her lips. Her wet hair look made her appearance even more eye-captivating.


She was also seen walking the ramp alongside US actress, model and director Andie MacDowell who was dressed in a white gown. The two were captured walking hand-in-hand at the event. Alia presented a creation for L'Oreal Paris show “Walk Your Worth” as part of the Paris Fashion Week Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection at Palais Garnier (Opera national de Paris) opera house, in Paris.

Alia Bhatt spotted in Paris with husband Ranbir Kapoor

She came to Paris a few days ago. She was also spotted taking a stroll through the streets of Paris with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. The duo posed with a fan for a picture, which immediately went viral on social media.

Alia Bhatt's work front

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Alia is gearing up for the release of 'Jigra', which also stars Vedang Raina. Directed by Vasan Bala, 'Jigra' will be out in theatres on October 11. The film narrates the story of a sister's journey to save her brother at any cost from prison. In February 2024, Alia shared pictures from the sets after wrapping up the film, which is made under Dharma Productions banner.

Sharing the post, she earlier mentioned, "jigra oh... abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that's a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon."

In the coming months, Alia will also be seen with Sharvari in YRF's spy drama 'Alpha'.

