Alia Bhatt to star in romantic film with husband Ranbir Kapoor?

Post Sanjay Leela Bhansali's war drama, we hear that Alia is contemplating a breezy romance, co-starring actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Interestingly, she is also thinking of producing the romantic film

Alia Bhatt

Romance on her slate

It appears that Alia Bhatt is stringing up an interesting mix of genres for her line-up of movies. After filming the YRF spy universe’s all-female espionage actioner, Alpha, the actor is slated to begin Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War next month. Post the war drama, we hear that Alia is contemplating a breezy romance, co-starring actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Interestingly, she is also thinking of producing the romantic film. The yet-untitled movie will go on floors only in the last quarter of 2025. With about a year to go, there is also a possibility that the actor-producer may change her mind if something better comes up. She is also said to be in talks with a director who has a R200 crore superhit to his credit. For now, Alia is getting ready for the release of Jigra, which she is also producing with her mentor, Karan Johar.

The way the water flows

NTR Junior has spared no effort in the making of Devara Part 1, his first release since the global blockbuster, SS Rajamouli’s RRR (2022). The actor recently spoke about the extensive underwater sequence he shot for Koratala Siva’s directorial venture, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. “It is one of the most important sequences of the film. We shot it over 30 to 35 days,” he revealed during a recent promotional interaction. The production team built a massive water tank to shoot the sequence. Diggers were also used to create artificial waves, while underwater motors were used to add small ripples to make the portions look like they were shot at sea. “These action sequences are high on intensity. There are moments that will just sweep you off your feet when you see them,” NTR Jr enthuses, adding that merely explaining about the scenes will not give half the enjoyment of watching them on the big screen.

Past perfect

It is known that Saif Ali Khan is reuniting with producer Ramesh Taurani for Race 4, and Sidharth Malhotra is on board to play the parallel lead. The pacy thriller is expected to go on floors by early next year. The narrative takes off from Race 2 (2013) ended, and Saif returns as the suave NRI businessman Ranvir Singh. Salman Khan’s Race 3 (2018) was seen as a diversion from the core idea of the franchise created by Abbas-Mustan. Reports suggest that another director will helm Race 4.

An official announcement will be made closer to the shoot date.

Summer starter

The timeline for Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 with Ranveer Singh has been rescheduled. At present, the filmmaker is in the midst of 120 Bahadur—his next as an actor. As a result of which, the third edition of the action thriller franchise has been pushed ahead. Initially slated to roll earlier this year, the movie will now go on floors around mid-2025. Farhan wants to wrap up his period war drama, in which he plays Major Shaitan Singh, before he dives into Don 3. By then, Ranveer will also have wrapped up his next with director Aditya Dhar. The action thriller also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Yami Gautam Dhar, and Sanjay Dutt. Having welcomed a baby girl with wife Deepika Padukone earlier this month, Ranveer is also looking to balance fatherhood duties with his professional commitments. He is said to begin his prep for Don 3 after wrapping up Aditya’s spy thriller, which is currently under production. By then, the film’s leading lady, Kiara Advani, will also complete work on War 2.