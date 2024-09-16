Raha Kapoor was in a good mood in the wee hours of Monday as she arrived at Mumbai airport with her parents Alia and Ranbir. Her grandmother Neetu Kapoor also joined them and the two had a sweet interaction

Alia Bhatt with Raha, Neetu Kapoor (Pics/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article 'Such a doll': Raha Kapoor waves at paps, lights up on seeing dadi Neetu Kapoor at airport, watch video x 00:00

After celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with family, actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Monday with wife Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha and mother Neetu Kapoor. The fam-jam spotting of Kapoors at the airport is surely a feast for the eyes -- all thanks to little Raha. In the visuals captured by the shutterbugs, Raha can be seen waving at the paps.

Raha wins hearts with her cute interaction with Neetu Kapoor

Alia and Ranbir arrived at the airport first along with their daughter, Raha. Alia could be seen holding Raha in her arms and shielding her from the flashlights of the cameras around them. As paparazzi called out to Raha, she acknowledged by waving at them. As the trio was getting their passport checked at the entrance, Neetu Kapoor arrived at the airport. Raha cutely smiled as she saw her granny coming towards her.

Neetu came and hugged Alia as she expressed surprise at her 'timing'. Raha was thrilled to see her grandmother and started saying something in her baby voice The one-year-old was talking to her grandmother about all the photos getting clicked. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress also responded to the toddler by agreeing with her.



Raha's adorable presence at the airport left fans in awe.



Responding to her visuals, a fan on Instagram commented, "Baby Raha is so cute."



"So so adorable. Raha is so beautiful," another user wrote.

"Such a doll," wrote another.

Raha Kapoor celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with the Kapoor Khandaan

A day ago, Raha's traditional look at Kapoor's Ganesh Chaturthi caught everyone's attention.



Karisma Kapoor shared pictures from the Kapoors' Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on her Instagram feed. The images show Ranbir with his daughter Raha, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor with her sons Taimur and Jeh, Randhir Kapoor and Babita, Kunal Kapoor, Reema Jain, Armaan Jain, his wife Anissa Malhotra and son, Aadar Jain and fiance Alekha Advani.



Raha can be seen seated on Ranbir's lap. In another click, Ranbir can seen looking at his daughter adorably while Raha looks at the camera. Raha looked supercute in a green ethnic suit.



Raha was born in November 2022. On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised fans by making their first public appearance with their little one.

(with inputs from ANI)