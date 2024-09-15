The police announced extensive traffic management changes to manage the flow of vehicles and pedestrians in western suburbs of Mumbai. The adjustments will be in place primarily on the immersion day on September 17

As the Ganpati Visarjan 2024 approaches, the Mumbai Traffic Police on Sunday issued traffic diversions in western suburbs of the city.

The police announced extensive traffic management changes to manage the flow of vehicles and pedestrians in western suburbs of Mumbai. The adjustments will be in place primarily on the immersion day on September 17.

The police said that Ganpati immersion processions attract massive crowds of devotees and onlookers. People from all over the city come to witness this grand event, leading to a surge in pedestrian and vehicular traffic, which may further be aggravated by the plying of heavy vehicles and private buses. Therefore, in order to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic and processions in Mumbai.

1. Sakinaka Traffic Division:

Prohibited Areas:

- Heavy vehicles will be banned from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk to Ganesh Ghat and Pawar Wadi Visarjan Point.

- Alternate Route: Heavy vehicles should use alternative roads available in the area.

2. Santacruz Traffic Division:

Devde Road: Closed from Sant Dnyaneshwar Road to Gandhigram Chowpatty. Only essential services and Ganesh idol vehicles will be allowed.

Juhu Tara Road: From Santacruz Police Station Junction to Tulip Star Junction will be closed. Use S. Juhu Road and V. M. Road as alternatives.

S.B. Patil Road and H.B. Gawde Road: Left and right turns will be restricted, respectively. Use Juhu Road and SV Road as alternatives.

Captain Gore Bridge: Will be one-way from Vakola Traffic Division to Santa Cruz Traffic Division. Use Gokhale Bridge and Milan Subway Bridge instead.

Goods Vehicles: Restricted on Devle Road, Ram Ganesh Gadkari Marg, Vaikunthalal Mehta Marg, Indravadan Oza Marg, and Gulmohar Road. Alternative routes are provided.

3. D.N. Nagar Traffic Division:

Prohibited Roads: Include Seizure Marg, J.P. Road, A.P. Road, and P.K. Sawant Road in specified directions. Use opposite directions as alternatives.

Sahar Traffic Division:

Gokhale Bridge Road: Light vehicles only. Heavy vehicles should use Gold Spot Junction and other designated routes.

Goregaon Traffic Division:

Marve Road: Closed from Marve Road Junction to Mith Chowky. Use Ramchandra Land to Link Road.

S.V. Road: Traffic will be restricted from MTNL Junction to Goraswadi. Use S.V. Road to Shankar Lane.

No Parking Zones: Designated areas across the city will be off-limits for parking to avoid congestion. Key no-parking zones include Janardhan Mahtre Road, Vaikunthlal Mehta Road, and Juhu Road.

Special Guidelines for Road Over Bridges (ROBs):

Restrictions: No more than 100 people should cross ROBs at a time, and there should be no halting, dancing, or loudspeakers on these bridges, the traffic police notification said.