The police said that the immersion processions can lead to extensive traffic jams and disruptions in the city and in order to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic and processions the traffic diversions were being issued

As the 10-day Ganeshotsav 2024 nears end, parts of Mumbai will see significant traffic changes to ensure smooth movement. The Mumbai Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory for motorists ahead of the Anant Chaturdashi 2024 celebrations.

In a traffic notification, the police said, Ganpati festival is one of the most widely celebrated festival in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai. The festival culminates with the immersion of Lord Ganesha's Idols in water bodies of city. The immersion processions attract massive crowds of devotees and onlookers. People from all over the city come to witness this grand event, leading to a surge in pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

The immersion processions can lead to extensive traffic jams and disruptions in the city. Therefore, in order to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic and processions the following traffic diversions were being issued-

South Mumbai Traffic Changes:

Coastal Road Usage: Vehicles traveling from North Mumbai to South Mumbai should use the Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road during the Ganpati Festival. Traffic in the opposite direction should also use this route.

South Mumbai Route: Vehicles moving from the Eastern Freeway to North Mumbai should follow this route:

Eastern Freeway/Atal Setu-P.D. Mello Marg-Kalpana Junction-Right Turn at Bhatiya Baug Junction- Right Turn at C.S.M.T. Junction- Left Turn at BMC Marg-Metro Junction-Right Turn-Shamal Das Marg-Shamal Das Junction-Left Turn at Princess Street-Coastal Road (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Road)-For North to South-Mumbai travel via Coastal Road:

Coastal Road (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Road)-Princess Street-Right Turn at Shamal Das Junction-Shamal Das Marg-Left Turn-Metro Junction-BMC Marg-Right Turn at C.S.M.T. Junction-Left Turn at Bhatiya Baug Junction-Kalpana Junction-P.D. Mello Marg-Eastern Freeway/Atal Setu.

Parking Restrictions:

Nathalal Parekh Marg: No parking from Colaba Post Office to Sayyed Mohammad Jamadar Chowk.

Captain Prakash Pethe Marg: No parking from Sant Ghadge Maharaj Chowk to Deepak Jog Chowk.

Pandey Road and Rambhau Salgaonkar Road: No parking.

On Ganpati Immersion Day: No parking from 11:00 AM to 6:00 AM the next day on the above mentioned roads.

Marine Drive Traffic Changes:

North Side Traffic: Traffic from Netaji Subhashchandra Bose Road will be diverted to Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road as needed.

No Parking:

Netaji Subhashchandra Bose Road from Air India Junction to Mafatalal Junction.

Azad Maidan Traffic Changes:

Mahapalika Marg: No vehicular movement from CSMT Junction to Vasudev Balawant Fadake Chowk on September 17. Use D.N. Road and L.T. Marg instead.

No Parking:

Mahapalika Marg on Ganpati Immersion Days.

Kalbadevi Traffic Changes:

Prohibited Roads:

J.S.S. Road: Closed from Alfred Junction to Portuguese Church.

Vitthalbhai Patel Road: Closed from CP Tank Circle to Nityanand Hotel Junction.

Baba Saheb Jaykar Road: Closed from Ghoda Gadi Junction to Khattar Gali Naka.

Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road: Closed from Charni Road Station to Prarthana Samaj Junction.

Cawasji Patel Tank Road: Closed from Gulalwadi Circle to CP Tank Circle.

Sant Sena Marg and Nanubhai Desai Road: Closed for vehicular traffic on Anant Chaturthi.

No Parking:

On JSS Road, Vitthalbhai Patel Road, Baba Saheb Jaykar Road, Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, CP Tank Road, Sant Sena Marg, and Nanubhai Desai Road.

Pydhonie Traffic Changes:

Prohibited Roads:

Jinabhai Mulji Rathod Marg: Closed from Shivdas Chapsi Junction to Kaklij Chowk.

P.D. Mello Road: Closed from Kaklij Chowk to Wadibunder Junction.

No Parking:

Ramchandra Bhatt Marg, Shivdas Chapsi Marg, Samantbhai Nanji Marg, Dr. Maisheri Road, Maulana Azad Road, and Maulana Shaukat Ali Road.

D B Marg Traffic Changes:

Prohibited Roads:

N.S. Road: Closed from Band Stand to Mafatlal.

Dadasaheb Bhadkamkar Marg: Closed from Navjeevan Junction to M Powell Junction.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Marg: Closed from Prarthana Samaj Junction to Vinoli Junction.

One-Way Roads:

Walkeshwar Road: One-way from Teen Batti Junction to Bandstand.

No Parking:

On JSS Road, D.B. Marg, SVP Road, N.S. Road, Balaram Street, and R.R. Road.

Nagpada Traffic Changes:

Prohibited Roads:

N.M. Joshi Marg: One-way from Gulabrao Ganacharya Chowk to Khatav Mil.

B. J. Marg: Closed from Saat Rasta Junction to Khada Parsee Junction.

Mirja Galib Road, Maulana Azad Road, Bohaman Beharamji Road, and Maulana Shaukat Ali Road: Closed on both bounds on Ganpati Immersion day.

No Parking:

On N.M. Joshi Marg, B. J. Marg, Mirja Galib Road, Maulana Azad Road, Bohaman Beharamji Road, and Maulana Shaukat Ali Road.

Traffic restrictions in Central Mumbai-

Tardeo Traffic Changes:

Prohibited Roads:

Pandita Ramabai Marg: Closed from Wilson Junction to Cecil Junction.

JSS Road and M. S. Ali Road: One-way from Nana Chowk to Opera House Junction.

No Parking:

On Jagannath Shankar Sheth Marg, Pandita Ramabai Marg, Nyaymurti Sitaram Patkar Marg, August Kranti Marg, Javji Dadaji Marg, Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Road, and Babulnath Road.

Key areas to be affected:

Agripada

Nagpada

Saat Rasta Junction

Khada Parsee Junction

N.M. Joshi Marg

Chinchpokli Junction

Mumbai Central Junction

Do Taki Junction

Traffic Advisory: To mitigate congestion, the following roads will experience closures and traffic diversions:

1. Dr. B.A. Road

Northbound Traffic Closure: From Hansraj Rathod Chowk (Bawla Compound Junction) to Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharat Mata Junction).

Alternatives:

Vehicles should turn right at Hansraj Rathod Chowk, proceed via T.B. Kadam Marg, then Datta Ram Lad Marg, Shravan Dada Yashwant Chowk, G.D. Ambekar Marg, and Shree Sai Baba Marg to Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk.

Alternatively, use the Lalbaugh flyover.

Southbound Traffic Closure: From Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharat Mata Junction) to Hansraj Rathod Chowk.

Alternatives:

Vehicles should turn right at Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk, proceed via Currey Road Bridge, Shingate Master Chowk, N.M. Joshi Road, and further via Abdul Hamid Ansari Chowk towards South Mumbai.

Another option is to turn left at Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk, and use Gijibhai Lane, Sadashiv Gopal Naik Chowk, Shree Sai Baba Marg, Sai Baba T Junction, and further routes towards South Mumbai.

Alternatively, use the Lalbaugh flyover.

2. Sane Guruji Marg:

Closure: From Comrade Ganacharya Junction (Chinchpokli Junction) to Saint Jagnade Maharaj Chowk (Gas Company Junction).

Alternative Route: Travel straight on N.M. Joshi Road, Shingate Master Chowk, and Currey Road Bridge to Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk.

3. Govindaji Keni Marg:

Closure: On 10th day of Ganpati, from Mane Master Chowk (Bhoiwada Naka) to Hind Mata Junction.

Alternative Route: Traffic will be diverted via B.J. Devrukhakar Marg, Shankarrao Ghadge Master Chowk, and G.D. Ambekar Road.

4. Mumbai Marathi Granth Sangrahalaya Marg (Naigaon Cross Road):

Closure: One-way traffic from Ranjit Budhakar Chowk to Sarfare Chowk.

Alternative Route: Use G.D. Ambekar Road, Albela Hanuman Mandir Chowk (Ram Mandir Chowk), and Lokmanya Tilak Marg.

5. King E. D. Road (Aacharya Donde Marg):

Closure: One-way from Parel T.T. to Khanolkar Chowk Junction.

Alternative Route: Traffic will be diverted via Dr. E. Borges Marg, Supari Baugh Junction, and Dr. B.A. Road.

"Motorists are strongly advised to avoid the specified areas unless absolutely necessary. For Ganpati immersion, consider using alternate routes such as the Lalbaugh flyover, Coastal Road, and Sir J. J. Bridge to bypass congested zones. Traffic management teams will be on high alert to manage the flow and ensure public safety," the traffic police officials said.

Motorists traveling from North Mumbai to South Mumbai are advised to use the Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road to avoid congested areas. The route is expected to provide smoother transit during the festival, the official added.

Worli Traffic Division:

One-Way Restrictions:

Dr. Annie Besant Road: Southbound traffic towards Haji Ali will be prohibited. Vehicles will be diverted from Dr. A.B. Road to Mahalaxmi Junction and then via Keshaw Khade Marg to Haji Ali.

N. M. Joshi Marg: Temporary restrictions on southbound traffic from Shingte Master Junction after the Lalbaugcha Raja procession passes through Bharat Mata Junction.

N. M. Joshi Marg: Southbound traffic will be temporarily restricted from Shingte Master Junction to Bharat Mata Junction before the Lalbaugcha Raja procession arrives.

No Parking Zones:

Dr. Annie Besant Road: From Old Passport Office to Lotus Junction.

R. G. Thadani Road: From Poddar Hospital Junction to Bindu Madhav Thakare Junction.

N. M. Joshi Marg: From Aurthor Road Junction to Shingte Master Junction.

3. Dadar Traffic Division:

Alternative Routes for Prohibited Roads:

Swatantraveer Savarkar Marg: Traffic prohibited from Yes Bank Signal to Shri Siddhivinayak Temple. Alternate routes include turning left at Yes Bank Junction, proceeding via Raja Bade Chowk, Pandurang Naik Marg, and L. J. Road.

Ranade Road: Traffic prohibited from Paneri Junction to Chaityabhumi Junction. Alternate routes include Kotwal Garden Circle to S. K. Bole Marg.

Sant Gyaneshwar Mandir Road: Prohibited from Chaityabhumi Junction to Chaityabhumi Ganesha Visarjan Chowpatti, except for immersion vehicles.

Jambhekar Maharaj Marg: Traffic restrictions based on necessity from Suryavanshi Hall Chowpatti to Chaityabhumi Chowpatti.

Keluskar Road (Southbound and Northbound): The entire road will be closed. Alternate routes include Swatantraveer Savarkar Marg and Pandurang Naik Marg.

M. B. Raut Road: The entire road will be closed. Use Pandurang Naik Marg and Raja Bade Chowk for alternate routes.

Tilak Bridge: Closed from Kotwal Garden Circle to Dadar T Circle. Alternate routes include Elphiston Bridge or Dharavi T Junction.

One-Way Traffic:

Bal Govindas Road: One-way from J. K. Sawant Marg to L. J. Road. Use Manorama Nagarkar Marg for alternate routes.

S. K. Bole Road: One-way from Shri Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction to Portuguese Church Junction. Use Gokhale Road and Shankar Ghanekar Marg for alternate routes, the police said.