Lalbaugcha Raja. File Pic

Listen to this article Lalbaugcha Raja 2024: Early closure for charan sparsh on September 16 ahead of Ganesh Visarjan x 00:00

The Lalbaugcha Raja committee on Sunday announced that on Monday, September 16, the charan sparsh queue will close earlier than usual at 6 am. The Mukh Darshan queue, however, will remain open until midnight ahead of the Ganesh visarjan.

The Labaughcha Raja committee said that the change is being made to manage the large number of devotees expected for the visarjan festivities. The charan sparsh queue, where devotees can touch the feet of the Ganpati idol, will not accept visitors after 6 a.m. On the other hand, those wishing to have a glimpse of the Ganpati idol in the Mukha Darshan queue can do so until 12 am.

Devotees are advised to plan their visit accordingly and follow the revised timings to ensure a smooth experience. The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav committee appreciates the cooperation of all attendees.

Lakhs of devotees each year visit the Lalbaughcha Raja to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. The devotees filled with enthusiasm gather to offer prayers to Lalbaugcha Raja 2024.

The iconic Ganesh idol, housed at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, is a central attraction during this vibrant festival, drawing thousands of worshippers seeking blessings from the revered deity.

On September 5, the first look of the Lalbaugcha Raja for this year's festival was unveiled.

The grand reveal set the stage for the Ganeshotsav 2024, one of Mumbai's most anticipated events. The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is quite famous as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place founded in 1934.

The idol and its celebrations are managed by the Kambli family, who have been custodians of this revered image for over 80 years.

Ganeshotsav 2024, a ten-day festival commencing on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Bhadrapada, began on Saturday, September 7. This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, honours Lord Ganesha, the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles,' celebrating his wisdom and intelligence.

The Ganeshotsav 2024 is marked by an outpouring of devotion and enthusiasm across Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Homes and public pandals are adorned with elaborate decorations, and the air is filled with prayers, music, and festive chants. The streets come alive with vibrant processions and traditional rituals, as people prepare delicious offerings and visit the beautifully decorated pandals.

As Ganesh Chaturthi unfolds, the joy and excitement of the festival are palpable. The celebratory spirit is evident in the bustling crowds, the colourful decorations, and the aromatic scent of festive sweets.

In Mumbai, around 15,000 police personnel besides senior officials have been deployed for security during the 10-day Ganeshotsav 2024.