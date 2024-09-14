Breaking News
Updated on: 14 September,2024 10:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Newlywed couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta accompanied Mukesh Ambani as they offered prayers at Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja

Ambani family at Lalbaugcha Raja Pic/Yogen Shah

Embracing the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday night visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja temple with his family members. Newlyweds Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta accompanied Mukesh Ambani as they offered prayers at the temple.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)




The Ambani clan and their close friends from the film industry recently bid adieu to Antilia Cha Raja.

In the visuals captured by the Mumbai-based shutterbugs, Anant and Radhika were seen dancing their hearts out to the beats of dhol. All of them were dressed in traditional outfits.

Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation chairperson, looked ethereal in a pink saree. Her daughter-in-law Radhika was seen donning a blue kurta. They were seen on a truck decorated for Ganpati Bappa as they travelled from their palatial Mumbai home, Antilia, to the immersion spot at Chowpatty Beach.

Actors Meezaan Jafri and Shanaya Kapoor also joined the Ambani family during Ganpati Visarjan.

Last Saturday, the Ambanis hosted a grand celebration at their residence, marking Ganesh Chaturthi. For the auspicious occasion, Nita Ambani opted for a beautiful embroidered sari, while Mukesh Ambani wore a kurta pyjama. Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were also seen seeking the blessing of Ganpati Bappa.

The event was graced by some of the biggest names in Bollywood and politics. Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Rekha, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor and many more marked their presence at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Singer B Praak was also among the special guests at the celebration. The singer, who had earlier performed at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding events, also enthralled the devotees at their Ganpati pooja with his soulful performance.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that commenced on September 6, will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the God of new beginnings. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Devotees welcome Ganesh idols into their homes, offer prayers, and visit the colourful pandals.

