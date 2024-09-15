The BMC has been preparing for an environment-friendly Anant Chaturdashi as the 10-day Ganesotsav nears end, the officials said on Sunday

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday issued an advisory for citizens and said that it has set up multiple control rooms and observation towers for security reasons ahead of Ganesh Visarjan 2024, the officials said.

They said that the BMC is all set for an eco-friendly Ganesh Visarjan 2024 (immersion) on Tuesday, September 17, marking the Anant Chaturdashi.

The BMC has made extensive preparations to ensure a smooth and safe immersion process, an official said.

Under the guidance of BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and Additional Commissioner (East Suburbs) Dr. Amit Saini, around 12,000 BMC staff members, 71 control rooms, and various other facilities are being readied for the grand event, an official statement said.

This year, there will be 69 natural and 204 artificial immersion sites available for the Ganesh visarjan.

The statement said that at Girgaon Chowpatty, known as Swarajya Bhumi, BMC’s D Ward has made various civic services available for devotees. The officials have inspected the arrangements and issued necessary instructions to ensure everything runs smoothly.

To avoid vehicles getting stuck in the sand and to facilitate smooth immersion, 478 steel plates and 43 German tarpaulins are placed along the Chowpatty shores.

Around 761 lifeguards and 48 motorboats will be on duty for safety purposes.

For the collection of offerings like flowers and garlands before immersion, 163 Nirmalya Kalashas and 274 Nirmalya vehicles are arranged.

Coordination among BMC departments will be managed through 192 control rooms, and 66 observation towers have been set up for security.

The health department has prepared 75 first aid centers and 67 ambulances. Effective lighting will be provided with 1,097 floodlights and 27 searchlights. For public convenience, 127 mobile toilets are set up, and trained fire safety personnel are ready to handle emergencies, the statement said.

To promote an eco-friendly celebration, BMC has created 204 artificial ponds. Devotees can use a QR code to find the locations of these ponds or visit the provided link for more details.

Citizens are advised to follow safety measures during the immersion:

- Avoid going into deep waters.

- Seek help from trained personnel for immersion.

- Avoid areas with poor visibility.

- Do not enter restricted swimming zones.

- Report any drowning incidents to emergency services immediately.

- Do not spread or believe in rumors.

- Keep a close watch on children and prevent them from entering water.

"On Anant Chaturdashi, high tide will occur at 11:14 AM (4.54 meters), low tide at 5:22 PM (0.86 meters), and another high tide at 11:34 PM (4.39 meters). On September 18, 2024, high tide is expected at 11:37 AM (4.71 meters) and low tide at 5:49 PM. Citizens are advised to be cautious during these times," the BMC said.

During August to October, the Mumbai coast sees an increase in jellyfish and stingrays. The BMC urges residents to be mindful of this and seek immediate first aid if stung. A medical unit and ambulances are stationed at Chowpatty for emergencies.

The BMC calls on all Mumbai residents to cooperate and ensure a safe and eco-friendly Ganesh Visarjan.