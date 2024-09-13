About 70 to 80 thousand people, 100 to 200 two-wheelers, 50 to 55 big and other vehicles will participate in the Eid-E-Milad procession, the police said

Mumbai Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory for motorists and shared details of vehicle movement restrictions around Mankhurd on September 18.

In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said that in Mankhurd Traffic Division, every year the religious festival of Eid-E-Milad will be celebrated on a grand scale on September 18 and this year about 70 to 80 thousand people, 100 to 200 two-wheelers, 50 to 55 big and other vehicles will participate in the said procession of Eid-E-Milad 2024.

The traffic notification was issued by Pradeep Chavan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (eastern suburbs), Traffic, Mumbai.

Therefore, it seems necessary to regulate traffic on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road, the traffic police said.

In order to prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public the traffic police was issuing the following diversions around Mankhurd area of eastern Mumbai, the traffic notification said.

Road Closed

Entry to all types of heavy vehicles (excluding Eid-E-Milad vehicles and BEST buses) are prohibited on both bounds between Chheda Nagar Junction and Mankhurd T Junction on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road. Also light vehicles shall use Ghatkopar - Mankhurd Link Road flyover.

No Parking

Parking on both bounds is prohibited on the following roads-

1) Ghatkopar - Mankhurd Link Road (between Chheda Nagar Junction and Mankhurd T. Junction)2) Madhukar Kadam Marg.

3) P.L. Lokhande Marg.

Road Diversion

1) Heavy vehicles going from Chheda Nagar Junction to Vashi will take Eastern Expressway to Umarshi Bappa Junction- V.N. Purav Marg.

2) Heavy vehicles going to Ghatkopar, Vikhroli from Mankhurd T Junction via Sion Panvel Road will proceed from V.N. Purav Marg- Umarshi Bappa Junction.

The above order shall be in force from 14.00 hrs. of 18/09/2024 to 02.00 am of 19/09/2024, the police said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai, known for its diverse population, witnessed a gesture of communal harmony as this year’s Ganesh festival coincided with Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi. In response, Muslim scholars decided to adjust their procession schedule to avoid overlapping with the Ganesh celebrations. This follows last year’s similar decision when the Juloos procession was rescheduled due to Visarjan.

Eid-E-Milad, commemorating the birth of Prophet Mohammed, is celebrated on the 12th day of Rabi Ul Awal in the Islamic calendar. A senior Muslim scholar explained that the Juloos procession initially took place from Khilafat House in Byculla to Crawford Market decades ago, but over the years, more groups joined, expanding the event.