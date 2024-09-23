Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Congress and Sena UBT in tussle over Versova, Byculla seats
Mumbai: 4 minors to be tried as adults in Govandi honour-killing case
Heading to BKC today? Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions, key details inside
Mumbai: History sheeter arrested for assaulting minor girl
Mumbai: Man arrested for cheating Indian Navy officer
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Watch Aishwarya Rai spotted with wedding ring amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan

Watch! Aishwarya Rai spotted with wedding ring amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan

Updated on: 23 September,2024 03:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Aishwarya Rai visited Paris Fashion Week, where she was seen wearing a beautiful red and black outfit. The actress was also seen chatting with people present at the event

Watch! Aishwarya Rai spotted with wedding ring amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan

In Pic: Aishwarya Rai

Listen to this article
Watch! Aishwarya Rai spotted with wedding ring amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan
x
00:00

It's been a while since Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce rumours have been making headlines. Though Abhishek recently shrugged off the reports by saying he is still married, this didn’t stop netizens from noticing every single detail. After enjoying some quality time in Dubai, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya were later seen entering the Bachchans' house in Juhu, ‘Jalsa’. Now, a new video has been going viral, which shows the Bachchan Bahurani, Aishwarya Rai, flaunting her wedding ring.


Check Out Aishwarya Rai Flaunting Her Wedding Ring



Aishwarya rai back with her wedding ring at Paris fashion week.
byu/FilmyInsaan inBollyBlindsNGossip


Aishwarya Rai visited Paris Fashion Week, where she was seen wearing a beautiful red and black outfit. The actress was also seen chatting with people present at the event. Later in the video, Aishwarya was seen flaunting her wedding ring. This has put to rest all the ongoing chatter about trouble in paradise for Abhishek and Aishwarya. The actress' appearance, wearing her wedding ring, has proved that the couple is going strong.

Earlier, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya were seen entering the Bachchan's house in Juhu, ‘Jalsa’. The video of Aishwarya and Aaradhya coming out of their car and stepping inside the house was shared by a paparazzi account. The video, shared online, shows Aaradhya in a white shirt and jeans, while Aishwarya can be seen wearing a green sweatshirt as she steps out of their car.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

About Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s Divorce Rumors

Days after Abhishek and Aishwarya arrived separately for the Ambani wedding, the 'Ludo' actor was seen liking an Instagram post about divorce. This once again left netizens baffled and guessing about his and Aishwarya’s marital status. The post, a snippet of an article shared by a journalist, read, "Divorce is never easy for anyone."

Abhishek Bachchan's Reaction to the Divorce Rumors

The 'Times of India' claimed that Abhishek spoke to 'Bollywood UK Media' and addressed the divorce reports. He allegedly said, "We’re celebrities, we have to take it," and also shared that "he's still married."

While flaunting his wedding ring, he shared, "Still married," and added, "I don’t have anything to say to you all about that. You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand why you do it. You have to file some stories. It’s okay; we’re celebrities, we have to take it."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

abhishek bachchan aishwarya rai bachchan Entertainment News bollywood Celebrity Life Wedding

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK