Aishwarya Rai visited Paris Fashion Week, where she was seen wearing a beautiful red and black outfit. The actress was also seen chatting with people present at the event

In Pic: Aishwarya Rai

It's been a while since Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce rumours have been making headlines. Though Abhishek recently shrugged off the reports by saying he is still married, this didn’t stop netizens from noticing every single detail. After enjoying some quality time in Dubai, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya were later seen entering the Bachchans' house in Juhu, ‘Jalsa’. Now, a new video has been going viral, which shows the Bachchan Bahurani, Aishwarya Rai, flaunting her wedding ring.

Check Out Aishwarya Rai Flaunting Her Wedding Ring

Aishwarya Rai visited Paris Fashion Week, where she was seen wearing a beautiful red and black outfit. The actress was also seen chatting with people present at the event. Later in the video, Aishwarya was seen flaunting her wedding ring. This has put to rest all the ongoing chatter about trouble in paradise for Abhishek and Aishwarya. The actress' appearance, wearing her wedding ring, has proved that the couple is going strong.

Earlier, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya were seen entering the Bachchan's house in Juhu, ‘Jalsa’. The video of Aishwarya and Aaradhya coming out of their car and stepping inside the house was shared by a paparazzi account. The video, shared online, shows Aaradhya in a white shirt and jeans, while Aishwarya can be seen wearing a green sweatshirt as she steps out of their car.

About Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s Divorce Rumors

Days after Abhishek and Aishwarya arrived separately for the Ambani wedding, the 'Ludo' actor was seen liking an Instagram post about divorce. This once again left netizens baffled and guessing about his and Aishwarya’s marital status. The post, a snippet of an article shared by a journalist, read, "Divorce is never easy for anyone."

Abhishek Bachchan's Reaction to the Divorce Rumors

The 'Times of India' claimed that Abhishek spoke to 'Bollywood UK Media' and addressed the divorce reports. He allegedly said, "We’re celebrities, we have to take it," and also shared that "he's still married."

While flaunting his wedding ring, he shared, "Still married," and added, "I don’t have anything to say to you all about that. You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand why you do it. You have to file some stories. It’s okay; we’re celebrities, we have to take it."