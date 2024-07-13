Abhishek Bachchan arrived with his parents and sister, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came with daughter Aaradhya.

Listen to this article Rift in the Bachchan clan? Aishwarya-Abhishek pose separately at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding x 00:00

While Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding was a grand affair, the Bachchan clan managed to make their appearance quite a spectacle. The couple got married on July 12 in Mumbai. Power couple Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who have been in the news for their alleged separation added fuel to the same by not arriving together at the wedding.

Abhishek arrived with his father and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and actor-turned-politician mother Jaya Bachchan. Big B's daughter Shweta Nanda, son-in-law Nikhil Nanda, and their children Navya Naveli and Agastya were also seen at the paparazzi photo call.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya made heads turn not only with her presence but also with her outfit. The former Miss World slayed the red Anarkali suit with a matching embroidered work shrug. She opted for a choker set and maang tikka to accessorize her look. Like mother, daughter Aaradhya wore a blue-green printed Anarkali.

Abhishek and Aishwarya acted together in 'Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke' in 2000 and later in 'Umrao Jaan' in 2006, where they became good friends. However, Abhishek revealed on the Oprah Winfrey Show that while filming in New York, he used to stand on his hotel balcony, wishing he could marry Aishwarya. Years later, during the premiere of their 2007 film ‘Guru’ at the same hotel, he saw it as a sign and proposed to her. They got married that year and welcomed Aaradhya in 2011.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was last seen in R Balki's 2023 film ‘Ghoomer’, playing the role of a disgraced cricketer who transitions into a coach. He is now gearing up for his next project with Shoojit Sircar, along with starring in 'Be Happy' on Amazon Prime Video.

Aishwarya, on the other hand, was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I and II. She portrayed Nandini in the film, as a queen who's beautiful and cunning in her quest for power.

The opulent wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani with Radhika Merchant was a spectacular celebration of Indian culture, civilization, spirituality, Indian folk art, craftsmanship, music, cuisine, and much more. The wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14.

