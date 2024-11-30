At the Mumbai press meet for his upcoming film Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun said, “I don’t have fans; I have an Army" which led to a police complaint against the icon star in Hyderabad

Superstar Allu Arjun has invited fresh trouble for his recent statement at the Pushpa 2 press meet in Mumbai which has led to a police complaint. According to a post on X, formerly Twitter, a complaint has been lodged against the icon star by Srinivas Goud, the president of the Green Peace Environment and Water Harvesting Foundation at the Jawahar Nagar Police Station in Hyderabad.

Police complaint against Allu Arjun for using the term ‘Army’

At the Mumbai press meet for his upcoming film Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun said, “I don’t have fans; I have an Army.” He added, “I love my fans, they’re like my family. They stand by me, they celebrate me. They stand for me like an Army. I love you all. I will make you all proud. If this film becomes a big hit, I will dedicate it to all my fans.” The statement led to a police complaint by Srinivas Goud, who said, using the term ‘Army’ is disrespectful since it is associated with the armed forces that serve the nation.

Allu Arjun says Pushpa 2 belongs to his film unit

The film belongs to the whole team who spent five years on it, Allu Arjun said during the event. "Pushpa is not about me, not about him (director), it is about the crew, technicians, unit members, actors, my actress working, for the last five years. This film belongs to bouncers, unit (members), and everybody... I want this film to be a hit and make it meaningful for them. That's why I got emotional on the last day of the shoot. I'm saying it with utmost humility I want this film to be a hit for everybody else," he said.

Pushpa 2 will be released on December 5

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by ace director Sukumar and will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part which showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The sequel is set to hit the theatres on December 5.