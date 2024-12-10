Pushpa 2 opened with a historic box office score of Rs 294 crore gross on day one and broke the record for the highest opening in the history of Indian cinema

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has crossed Rs 900 crore at the box office worldwide. The film, which has barely completed a week of its release has become the fastest Indian film to reach such milestones in terms of its gross collections. Released on December 5, the pan-India movie is directed by Sukumar. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Pushpa 2 set to enter the Rs 1000 crore club

Pushpa 2 opened with a historic box office score of Rs 294 crore gross on day one. It broke the record for the highest opening in the history of Indian cinema, which earlier belonged to SS Rajamouli's RRR (Rs 223.5 crore), followed by Baahubali 2 (Rs 217 crore) and Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 175 crore).

In its Hindi dubbed version too, the film broke records, netting Rs 72 crore on day one and surpassing the opening day figures of Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 hit Jawan, whose Hindi version had earned around Rs 65 crore on day one.

As per reports, the film has already crossed Rs 900 crore worldwide within 5 days of its release, inching closer to the Rs 1000 crore club. For those unversed, its gross collection on Day 4 was 829 crore.

Allu Arjun thanks Andhra Pradesh govt for ticket hike

After the Andhra Pradesh government announced a ticket price hike for Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Taking to X, he wrote, "I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for approving the ticket hike. This progressive decision demonstrates your steadfast commitment to the growth and prosperity of the Telugu film industry. A special note of thanks to the Hon'ble @AndhraPradeshCM, Shri @ncbn garu, for his vision and unwavering encouragement to the industry. I also express my sincere thanks to the Hon'ble @APDeputyCMO, Shri @PawanKalyan garu, for his invaluable support in empowering the film industry."

About Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. The first part of Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. It is fueled by its strong performances, gripping action sequences, and its massive fan base.