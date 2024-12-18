Salman Khan will be making a power-packed cameo in the upcoming film 'Baby John' directed by Kalees. The superstar will be seen sharing screen with Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming actioner 'Baby John'. The film, an adaptation of the Tamil blockbuster 'Theri' has been presented by Atlee who directed the original starring Thalapathy Vijay. Directed by Kalees, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead.

In the film, Varun plays a man with dual identity. While he is a devoted father, he also has a past as a dedicated and honest cop. The film also promises an exciting cameo by superstar Salman Khan who will join Dhawan in dealing with the troublemakers of his life. This is the second time Varun will be sharing screen with Salman in a cameo appearance. The first one was in 'Judwaa 2'.

Varun Dhawan on Salman Khan cameo

At a press meet in Mumbai on Wednesday, when Varun was asked about his collaboration with Salman Khan, the young actor said, "Aaj kal log sirf Instagram par collab kar rahe hai, humlog actual film mai kar rahe hai, proper collaboration which feels good. He is one of a kind. He has the largest heart in the business. When you see the film, all his fans are going to be very pleased."

Further, when asked if he received a compliment from the superstar, Dhawan shared, "Woh seedha compliment dete nahi. He just saw me and said, 'Baby john, bada hogaya baby'," he said imitating Salman's deep voice.

Varun Dhawan on collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh

With Baby John, Varun also shared screen with actor/singer Diljit Dosanjh. The Punjabi singer lent his vocals to the hit track 'Nain Matakka'. Diljit and Varun also share screen in the music video. Talking about the collaboration, Dhawan said, "Loved collaborating with Diljit. The whole world loves him. Honestly, we just had to ask him once. We sent him the song by Thaman sir. He said he would love to work with Atlee sir and would love to work with me. He was such a dream to work with and we had a lot of fun. He is in a spiritual place I think. As an artist, he is pure. It's so beautiful to see him entertain people."

'Baby John' will be released in theatres on December 25.