Varun Dhawan has commented on speculations of Baby John being a remake of the 2016 Tamil film 'Theri' starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. The film was directed by Atlee who is presenting Baby John

The good fight

Varun Dhawan is set to deliver high-octane action in Baby John, directed by Kalees. While comparisons with the Tamil hit Theri persist, Dhawan clarified that the film is an adaptation of the 2016 offering and not a “book-by-book remake.” Speaking at a press event, he shared that Baby John reimagines the original, altering the geography and storyline. The film explores the themes of modern parenting and women’s safety and incorporates a case inspired by real-life events.

New entry

The upcoming fourth season of the office drama Cubicles will feature a new entrant, Zayn Marie Khan, who plays Dhwani Mehra, an IT professional in her late 20s. “It feels like stepping into a family. The characters are real, and the storyline captures the true essence of today’s workplace. I’m thrilled to bring something new to this journey. Each episode explores not just the challenges we face in our careers but also the relationships we develop at work,” she says.

Two power-houses

Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly in discussions with acclaimed filmmaker Anvita Dutt, known for her beloved films, Bulbbul (2020) and Qala (2022). While details of the collaboration remain under wraps, the pairing has sparked curiosity among cinephiles. After all, Dutt has a penchant for crafting haunting female-led narratives, and Kapoor has continued to showcase her interest in exploring diverse roles. Could this be another atmospheric tale steeped in folklore and emotion, or is Dutt venturing into uncharted territory? With both talents known for taking creative risks, this potential partnership is one to watch closely.