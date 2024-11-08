Breaking News
Amid death threats, Salman Khan gets 4-layer security for 'Sikandar' shoot in Hyderabad

Updated on: 08 November,2024 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR , Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

As Bollywood superstar Salman Khan embarks on a month-long shoot in Hyderabad, his cover includes official and private guards, local cops, and Mumbai counterparts

Salman Khan. Pic/AFP

The shoot of Sikandar is moving at a brisk pace despite the life threat to leading man Salman Khan. With the Mumbai schedule wrapped up, the superstar flew to Hyderabad last week for the action drama’s next leg. Khan has four levels of security cover for the month-long schedule. 


The top priority for the AR Murugadoss directorial venture is the actor’s safety. The unit has upped the protection measures at a palace hotel in Hyderabad, where the shooting is underway. A source tells mid-day that a part of the property has been cordoned off, with access granted only to the film’s team. “There are three standing sets, of which two are in the city, but the main location is the palace hotel. Even though they are shooting in one portion, the production team has secured access to the entire hotel and grounds, transforming it into a fortress. While guests can book their stay in the hotel, they have to undergo two levels of screenings, one by the hotel and the other by Salman’s security team. Access to the location is controlled—only those with prior permission can enter, following background and ID checks. The staff also undergo daily screenings, and there is a strict no-swapping policy,” says the insider.


AR MurugadossAR Murugadoss


In the wake of the threats issued by incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Khan has been granted government-authorised security. It is said to include NSG commandos and police personnel. We’ve heard the superstar has also enlisted the services of a private corporate security firm. The source adds, “Salman has a four-tier security system. This includes the private security detail, consisting of ex-paramilitary personnel, that has been hired. Then there is the team hand-picked by Salman’s long-time bodyguard Shera, and the cover that has been granted by the Hyderabad police and Mumbai police. In all, the superstar is accompanied by a 50-to-70-member security personnel.” 

Two songs featuring Khan and Rashmika Mandanna will be filmed in this month-long schedule, after which the superstar will head to Dubai for his Da-Bangg Reloaded show.

