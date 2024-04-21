With Salman set to kick off Sikandar shoot in May amid threat, sources say locations will be disclosed only to 10 people; actor’s security team to fortify venues

Salman Khan returned to India from Dubai on Sunday amid heavy security. Pic/Yogen Shah

Last week, mid-day reported that Salman Khan is expected to kick off the shoot of Sikandar in May (Two much to handle, Apr 18). Sources say that the superstar has made it clear that his shoots and other work commitments cannot stop despite the threats he has received. Naturally then, the actor’s personal security team, the Y+ security granted to him, and the makers of Sikandar are trying to be doubly careful as the shoot date approaches. We hear as part of the protection measures, the exact shoot dates and locations of the AR Murugadoss-directed venture will be kept strictly under wraps.

A source says, “The team will soon begin pre-production. But they have been told that the leading man’s exact shooting dates, locations and whereabouts will not be disclosed to them. Salman and producer Sajid Nadiadwala have decided that only a core group of 10, outside of the actor’s personal security detail, will be privy to this information.” The actioner is expected to be filmed in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

“About a fortnight before the shoot commences, Salman’s security team will take over the location and secure it. Only after they are assured of the venue’s safety, will the shoot begin. The idea is to do so before every location change.” Two suspects have been arrested for firing outside Khan’s Bandra residence on April 14. The police have also declared gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi as ‘wanted accused’ in the case.