Salman Khan firing case: Aayush Sharma opens up about frightening incident, says, 'as a family we stand together'

Salman Khan firing case: Early one Sunday morning (April 14), there was a frightening incident of gunfire outside Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartment, in Bandra. Following the incident, many celebrities and prominent individuals visited the actor's home to ensure his well-being. Some days later, Salman's brother-in-law and actor, Aayush Sharma, responded to the incident.

Aayush Sharma opens up about frightening incident

In a recent interview with ANI, Aayush Sharma discussed his thoughts on the gunfire incident outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra. Aayush stated, "We are his family. It is a tough time for us. And we all as a family stand together." He believes that at this point, it will not be appropriate for him to give any statement or comment because it is a grave situation.

"A competent Mumbai Police has done a great job in doing what they're doing, and the matter is still under investigation. So, at this stage, I would just say thank you, to everybody who has sent their love and prayers, that means a lot. And as you all know he's (Salman Khan) back to work so am I," added Aayush.

Salman Khan in Dubai

Recently, footage from the Karate event in Dubai, where Salman Khan attended as a guest, has been circulating widely on social media. One video shows Salman sitting in the audience, having a good time and vibing to a Shah Rukh Khan song. The song he was seen enjoying was “Besharam Rang” from Shah Rukh Khan’s hit movie Pathaan, where Salman also made a cameo appearance.

Another video, in particular, shows him introducing Shahraan, the son of Sanjay Dutt, to professional fighter Shahzaib Rind. This video has gained a lot of attention on fan pages and social media, capturing the hearts of many fans.

About Salman Khan recently

Mumbai police has declared jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi as "wanted accused" in connection with the incident of firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence here, an official said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, arrested in the case earlier this week, were allegedly receiving instructions from the two Bishnoi brothers, he said. While Lawrence Bishnoi is lodged in the Sabarmati central prison in Gujarat in another case, his brother is believed to be in Canada or the US, the official said, adding that Mumbai Police is likely to seek Lawrence's custody soon, reported PTI.

Notably, since November 2022, Salman's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus after threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. The actor was also authorised to carry a personal firearm and has also acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.