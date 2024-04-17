Breaking News
‘Two’ much to handle?

Updated on: 18 April,2024 07:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Sources say Salman to kick off Sikandar in May; Murugadoss to juggle it with his ongoing Tamil film shoot

Salman Khan

Salman Khan didn’t have an Eid release this year. So, he did the next best thing—announced his next, Sikandar, which marks his first collaboration with director AR Murugadoss. Now, mid-day has learnt that the superstar will begin filming the action entertainer in May. 


There is a stumbling block, but the director seems to have worked his way around it. Murugadoss is currently shooting an action film, tentatively titled SK23, with Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan and that is scheduled to go on till June. So, for the next two months, the filmmaker will have to divide his time between the Hindi and Tamil projects.


“Before Sikandar goes on floors, Murugadoss wants to wrap up maximum portions of SK23. After he shoots the first schedule of Sikandar in May, he will go back to finish Sivakarthikeyan’s movie in June. From July, he will be fully immersed in the Salman-starrer,” says a source. 


Sikandar is slotted for an Eid 2025 release. The team wants to ensure that the shoot goes as per the timeline, despite the director having a full plate. The source adds, “To avoid any delay, Murugadoss has got a dedicated team to help him finish SK23 at the earliest.” Sikandar marks the director’s return to Hindi cinema eight years after Akira (2016).

