Breaking News
Mumbai: Rent controversy leaves Bandra fair stalls empty
Dating app scam probe: Two city clubs get notices for duping men on dating apps
Mumbai: Nine-foot-long Indian marsh crocodile rescued in Mulund
Mumbai: Ganesh mandal worker killed in hit-and-run
Mumbai rail upgrade: WR shifts another rail line to make way for sixth
Mumbai: Man succumbs to injuries after BKC hotel AC blast
ANI sues Netflix over IC 814 for copyright infringement
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Celebrity Life News > Diet News > Article > Rashmika Mandanna has been eating a lot of laddoos during break due to minor accident

Rashmika Mandanna has 'been eating a lot of laddoos' during break due to minor accident

Updated on: 09 September,2024 07:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ian Chappell |

Top

Rashmika Mandanna has revealed that she suffered a minor accident. However, the actress has been recovering well from her injury.

Rashmika Mandanna has 'been eating a lot of laddoos' during break due to minor accident

In Pic: Rashmika Mandanna

Listen to this article
Rashmika Mandanna has 'been eating a lot of laddoos' during break due to minor accident
x
00:00

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming potential box-office juggernaut, has revealed that she suffered a minor accident. However, the actress has been recovering well from her injury.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)




The actress also shared that she has been having a lot of laddoos during her recovery.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a picture of herself in spectacles, and making a goofy face.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Hey guys, how’ve you been? I know it’s been a while since I came on here or was even seen in the public. The reason I haven’t been very active in the last month is because I had a little accident, (a minor one) and I was recovering and was staying at home as I was told to by the doctors”.

She further mentioned, “I am better now and just for heads up - I am in the phase of being super active so all the best dealing with my activities. Make it a priority to take care of yourself always because life is super fragile and short and we don’t know if we will have a tomorrow so choose happiness everyday. PS: Another update I’ve been eating a lot of laddoos”.

Meanwhile, Rashmika, who last delivered the blockbuster ‘Animal’ along with Ranbir Kapoor, will be seen reprising her role of Srivalli in the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. She also has ‘Kubera’. She also has ‘Sikandar’ in the pipeline in which she will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and ‘Chhaava’ opposite Vicky Kaushal.

The actress will be seen in the role of Yeshubai Bhosle, wife of Sambhaji Maharaj along with Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta in supporting roles.

‘Chhava’ is set to release on December 6.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rashmika Mandanna Celebrity Life Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories Regional Cinema News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK