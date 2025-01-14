While the spotlight was on Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal was also among those who answered the fiery questions posed by the media

Bigg Boss 18 finale will happen on 19th January

Today was one of the most awaited episodes of Bigg Boss 18—the media round! The press grilled the Top 7 contestants of Bigg Boss Season 18. While the spotlight was on Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal was also among those who answered the fiery questions posed by the media. The media tried to explain to Vivian how Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh weren't his real friends.

Rajat Dalal reacts to aggressive behaviour against Karan Veer

While everyone was put on the centre stage, Mid-Day asked some fiery questions to Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra. Rajat was asked about his aggressive nature and his behaviour toward Karan during the torture task. Rajat, while reacting to the question, shared, "Baal to mein abhi bhi lunga." Further, he stated that 'agar mere sath Kashish bhejte to mundan bhi ho sakta tha'.

Further, we asked Avinash Mishra about his double standards. When asked how he sits with Karan and never supports Vivian, and then tells an entirely different story to him, Avinash shared, "Jab bhi hum baithe hain, humne brain battle hi kiya hai and Vivian ko support kiya hai." The media disagreed with Avinash on this. When we asked Karan if Avinash had ever defended Vivian, Mehra shared, "Apne aap ke alawa ye kuch sochta nahi. He didn't defend but has offended Vivian while saying, 'Agar Maine nominate kiya hai to Vivian ko pass nahi aana chahiye.'"

Shifting gears, the media turned their attention to Shilpa, questioning her seemingly eroded confidence despite her stature as a seasoned actor. They pointed out instances where she bowed out with apologies, even when disrespected by Vivian. Shilpa, maintaining her composure, insisted that humility and the willingness to apologize don't diminish her self-worth.

Bigg Boss 18 is nearing its finale with Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Shilpa Shirodkar, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang, and Avinash Mishra as the Top 7 of Season 18. The season finale will happen on 19th January. Watch Bigg Boss, every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 pm, only on COLORS and the 24-hour LIVE channel on JioCinema for premium subscribers.