Yuzvendra Chahal has been dominating the news for his rumoured divorce with Dhanashree Verma. Amid this, the cricketer has shot for a special appearance on Bigg Boss 18

Yuzvendra Chahal on Bigg Boss set

Listen to this article Yuzvendra Chahal shoots for 'Bigg Boss 18' amid divorce rumours with Dhanashree Verma x 00:00

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was seen outside the 'Bigg Boss 18' sets, along with fellow cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh on Friday evening. Chahal's appearance comes amid rumours surrounding his personal life, particularly his alleged divorce from actor-choreographer and wife, Dhanashree Verma.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trio looked dapper and all smiles as they posed for paparazzi stationed outside the Bigg Boss set. Speculations suggest they may be part of the upcoming 'Weekend Ka Vaar special.' Chahal looked stylish in an all-black outfit paired with a white baggy jacket.

Meanwhile, the Salman Khan-hosted reality show will air its finale on January 19.

What Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma said about divorce rumours

Chahal also shared ante addressing the news surrounding his personal life. He wrote on Instagram, "I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support, without which I wouldn't have come this far. But this journey is far from OVER!!! As there are still many incredible OVERS left to deliver for my country, my team, and for my fans!!! While I am proud to be a sportsman, I am also a Son, a Brother, and a Friend. I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true."

"As a Son, a Brother, and a Friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family. My family values have taught me to always wish well for all, strive to achieve success through dedication and hard work, instead of taking shortcuts, and I remain committed to these values. With Divine Blessings, I shall forever strive to seek your love & support and not sympathy," he added.

Dhanashree, on the other hand, took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What’s truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact- checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate. I’ve worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification. Om Namah Shivaay."