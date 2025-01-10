Breaking News
BMC to develop 53-hectare green space along coastal road
Two held for looting jewellery, cash from senior citizen's home in Vile Parle
Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde meets NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal
Security for cricket matches: BCCI assures HC to pay dues to police in two weeks
Rahul Gandhi gets bail in Veer Savarkar defamation case
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Yuzvendra Chahal shoots for Bigg Boss 18 amid divorce rumours with Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal shoots for 'Bigg Boss 18' amid divorce rumours with Dhanashree Verma

Updated on: 10 January,2025 10:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Yuzvendra Chahal has been dominating the news for his rumoured divorce with Dhanashree Verma. Amid this, the cricketer has shot for a special appearance on Bigg Boss 18

Yuzvendra Chahal shoots for 'Bigg Boss 18' amid divorce rumours with Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal on Bigg Boss set

Listen to this article
Yuzvendra Chahal shoots for 'Bigg Boss 18' amid divorce rumours with Dhanashree Verma
x
00:00

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was seen outside the 'Bigg Boss 18' sets, along with fellow cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh on Friday evening. Chahal's appearance comes amid rumours surrounding his personal life, particularly his alleged divorce from actor-choreographer and wife, Dhanashree Verma.


The trio looked dapper and all smiles as they posed for paparazzi stationed outside the Bigg Boss set. Speculations suggest they may be part of the upcoming 'Weekend Ka Vaar special.' Chahal looked stylish in an all-black outfit paired with a white baggy jacket.


Meanwhile, the Salman Khan-hosted reality show will air its finale on January 19.


What Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma said about divorce rumours

Chahal also shared ante addressing the news surrounding his personal life. He wrote on Instagram, "I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support, without which I wouldn't have come this far. But this journey is far from OVER!!! As there are still many incredible OVERS left to deliver for my country, my team, and for my fans!!! While I am proud to be a sportsman, I am also a Son, a Brother, and a Friend. I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true."

"As a Son, a Brother, and a Friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family. My family values have taught me to always wish well for all, strive to achieve success through dedication and hard work, instead of taking shortcuts, and I remain committed to these values. With Divine Blessings, I shall forever strive to seek your love & support and not sympathy," he added.

Dhanashree, on the other hand, took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What’s truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact- checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate. I’ve worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification. Om Namah Shivaay."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Yuzvendra Chahal Bigg Boss 18 Dhanashree Verma Entertainment News bollywood television news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK