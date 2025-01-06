Now that Kashish Kapoor has been evicted from the show, the actress, in conversation with us at Midday, shared her thoughts on that incident, which left her broken

In Pic: Kashish Kapoor

The Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episode just before Family Week turned out to be quite heavy on Kashish Kapoor. She faced Salman Khan's wrath and, when she tried to argue, the Splitsvilla fame was called out for being disrespectful and rude towards him. Even Bollywood’s Bhaijaan himself pointed out her tone while talking to him. Now that Kashish Kapoor has been evicted from the show, the actress, in conversation with us at Midday, shared her thoughts on that incident, which left her broken. She also opened up about Karan Veer Mehra's game, how her part in the show was cut, and more.

Kashish Kapoor on being rude with Salman Khan

Kashish reacted to how she was treated during that particular episode by Salman Khan. She stated that she believed she had done nothing wrong and was merely trying to defend herself. The actress said: "I felt it was very unnecessary, whatever was said to me and the way I was cornered. What happened to me was wrong, and my reaction was completely justified. Put yourself in my shoes: you’re being attacked on national TV, your character is being assassinated after already facing the same misunderstanding once. So many allegations are being made against you, and you’re not even given a chance to prove yourself. Do you really expect me to speak with folded hands? So, I don’t think I was wrong."

Further, when asked about Karan Veer Mehra's game, she outright called him a bad person. She added that if anyone ever tried to disrespect her mother, she wouldn’t spare them.

Kashish Kapoor on Chahat Panday’s controversy

Another incident that created a stir was related to Chahat Panday and her boyfriend. During the most recent Weekend Ka Vaar, the makers tried to imply that Panday was in a relationship. Kashish, however, backed her friend and clarified in the interview that whenever Chahat spoke about her relationship, it was more of a joke and humorous banter rather than her making a serious claim. While talking about her eviction from the controvesial show, Kashish remarked: "No matter how capable you are, sometimes bigger people have bigger plans."