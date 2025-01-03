While Karan Veer Mehra was seen blushing, not only the contestants but Bigg Boss himself was seen teasing the actor as Chum Darang's mother entered the house

In Pic: Karan Veer Mehra & Chum Darang with latter's mom

Listen to this article Karan Veer Mehra blushes hard as Chum Darang's mother enters house, says, 'Bigg Boss maje le rahe hein' x 00:00

Bigg Boss 18 is gaining momentum as the show nears its finale, but in any season of the reality show, if there is one thing that has always been most heartwarming, it is the family week. The family week has always left the audience teary-eyed, but this time not only the housemates but the audience are also smiling wide as Chum Darang's mother entered the house. While Karan Veer Mehra was seen blushing, not only contestants but Bigg Boss himself was seen teasing the actor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karan blushes after meeting Chum's mom

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 18, Chum Darang's mother is seen visiting her daughter in the house. With her entry into the house, Karan Veer was seen turning as pink as a tomato as he blushed hard. Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra have been making headlines for their strong bond and budding relationship; fans have been shipping them as a couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

While Karan Veer Mehra was seen talking to Bigg Boss and saying, "Bigg Boss, de-freeze mat karna," it was then that Bigg Boss froze everyone except KVM. Avinash Mishra tried to play cupid and also brought up the topic of Karan and Chum. The entire conversation and the fun talks brought positivity to the house.

In other clips from the Live Feed, fans could see Chum Darang, her mother, Karan Veer Mehra, and her sister sitting together and having conversations. They all seemed to be getting along well.

Fans react to the promo

The promo of the cute conversation and meeting has left fans in awe of their chemistry. One said, "The best and the most awaited promo... Bohot tadpa diya sare ChumVeer fans ko Bigg Boss ne aur Colors ne." "Chum and Karan are the JAAN of the show. Agar yeh dono nahi hote iss season mein, toh definitely no one would have watched it. So nice to see such awesome human beings. They both are so sweet and kind. I really love them both from the bottom of my heart. Individually also, I love them, and together, obviously, I love them. No nazar to these cute babies," another one wrote. A third fan wrote, "So funny to watch Karan... Kitna blush kar raha tha."

The current top 10 contestants include Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, Shrutika Arjun, Eisha Singh, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Rajat Dalal, Chaahat Pandey, and Kashish Kapoor.