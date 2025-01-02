Chahat Pandey's mother grilled Avinash Mishra for his past remarks on her daughter. She also came in defense of her daughter with regards to her much talked about her relationship status

Chahat Pandey with her mother inside Bigg Boss 18 house

This weekend on Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 18, contestants will get the opportunity to meet their loved ones, courtesy of the family week. Chahat Pandey's mother Bhawna was among the first family members to enter the house. Upon her arrival, she grilled Avinash Mishra for his derogatory comment against her daughter.

Chahat Pandey's mother was the first to enter the house during the family week which was aired on Saturday. She came with warmth and love for her daughter Chahat and some fiery words for Avinash. She expressed her disappointment and anger towards Avinash for his past remarks questioning Chahat's character."Aap jiss character ka meri beti ko batate ho, vesi vo hai nahi. Jab aapne usse bura bola toh 2 din tak hum sab roye. Kashish ne tumhe womaniser bola, and hum agree karte hai ki tum ho (She is not of the character that you claim her to be. We all cried for two days when you spoke ill of her. Kashish called you a womaniser and we agree with her).

Chahat's mother also came strongly in her defense regarding rumours of her having a boyfriend outside the house.“Humari beti ka naa andar koi bf hai, naa kabhi bahar raha hai. Agar hum koi andhe ladke se bhi uski shadi kara denge toh vo kar legi humare liye.”

Chahat Pandey’s mother also slams Rajat Dalal for using her daughter for his own benefits.

Meanwhile, later while talking to the housemates, Mishra stood strongly on his claim that Chahat has a boyfriend. "Humare pure set ko pata tha ki uska bf hai. Humesha gifts bejhna tha."

Vivian D'Sena's wife to enter the house

Vivian got emotional after seeing his wife Nouran and requested Bigg Boss to release him from the freeze position. When he is allowed to do so, Vivian gets up from the bed and hugs Nouran, who then kisses him on the cheek.

Vivian Dsena made headlines for his secret marriage with Egyptian girlfriend Nouran Aly. He preferred to keep his relationship with her under wraps. A source informed IANS, "The two were in a relationship for more than three years, and Nouran, who was an editor of a magazine used to admire him a lot. She first interacted with him for an interview. She used to visit the sets of 'Sirf Tum' to meet the actor."

The season, which started on October 6, has already seen several eliminations including names such as Gunaratna Sadavarte, Hema Sharma, Arfeen Khan, Yamini Malhotra, Edin Rose, Tajinder Bagga, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Muskan Bamne, Nyrraa Banerji, and Shehzada Dhami. The current line-up of contestants in the show includes Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Shutika Arjun, Chum Darang, and Kashish Kapoor.