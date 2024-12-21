In a shocking episode of Big Boss 18, Digvijay Rathee, one of the top contestants of the show was eliminated. This eviction came as a shocker for everyone because till now Digvijay had been playing smartly

Digvijay Rathee (pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article Shocking! Digvijay Rathee evicted from Bigg Boss 18 mid-week x 00:00

Salman Khan hosted Big Boss 18 contestant Digvijay Rathee was evicted from the show during the mid-week eliminations. Time God Shrutika named Digvijay during a task and later he got the highest number of votes leading to his elimination. Chum Darang, Karan Veer, Chahat, and Digvijay named Yamini Malhotra, and the rest of them voted for Digvijay. Shilpa Shirodkar voted for Eden Rose.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reaction of netizens on Digvijay Rathee's elimination

His removal has not been received positively by his fans. Netizens were outraged by this decision, and their disappointment is evident in their social media interactions. Just before his removal, he took a picture with his friends, the so-called family of Rathee. Many of his friends were seen crying after his eviction was announced.

After his elimination, Rathee said, "Koi baat nahi dost rahenge mere, sirf show ke liye dosti nahi banayi hai maine". This clip of Digvijay Rathee has been creating waves on the Internet.

I feel so bad for Digvijay 💔

He played really well and he deserved to be there instead of these bakwas players!!#DigvijayRathee#Biggboss18 #BB18 pic.twitter.com/QnbGcRi0o2 — 𝐒 🥀 (@MercurialMess_) December 20, 2024

Chahat Pandey was crying inconsolably after Digvijay's elimination and the Hamari Bahu Silk actress said, "Ek hi to dost tha mera."

More details about Digvijay Rathee

Digvijay has now joined the list of other evicted contestants which includes Hema Sharma, Muskan Bamne, Gunratna Sadavarte, Nyrra Banerji, Shehzada Dhami, Alice Kaushik, Arfeen Khan, and Tajinder Bagga. Digvijay gained popularity with the dating reality show Splitsvilla X5 and he gained popularity on the show because of his net worth and his frequent clashes with Siwet Tomar.

Fans can vote for their favourite contestants from the Jio Cinema App by going to 'Big Boss 18' and then clicking on 'Vote Now'. Choose the contestant you want to save and click on 'Submit'. The voting lines are open till 10 am on Saturday.