Today's episode of Bigg Boss 18 kicked off with Chahat Pandey going head-to-head with Avinash Mishra, who was hoarding the ration in jail

Chahat Pandey & Arfeen Khan

Listen to this article Bigg Boss 18 Day 18 Review: Chahat Pandey needs to try harder to play victim; Arfeen Khan is no 'bichara' x 00:00

Bigg Boss 18 Day 18: Today was the day Bigg Boss 18 finally hit its stride! The episode was a rollercoaster of drama and excitement, with back-to-back twists making it the most entertaining episode of the week. It all kicked off with Chahat Pandey going head-to-head with Avinash Mishra, who was hoarding the ration in jail. Things got spicy when Mishra called her "gavar," and Pandey blew it up into a full-blown showdown. Mishra then stooped even lower, saying, “Chahat, get over me!”—because, apparently, in his mind, she’s madly in love with him, and he’s just not feeling it.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the episode unfolded, Bigg Boss announced that there’d now be two inmates in jail. Mishra, ever the drama king, chose to stay in jail voluntarily, and joining him in this was Arfeen Khan. Bigg Boss also announced that the "kedis" (inmates) would now have double the power. Not to be outdone, Arfeen’s wife, Sara, had to wear an “expire soon” tag around her neck after her darling hubby declared she wasn't "ideal" for the house. Ouch! That tag meant she could be booted out in the next 24 hours.

Afreen pulls victim card

Later, due to Arfeen's comment about how his wife Sara is not an ideal fit for the house, she had to wear an "expire soon" tag around her neck, meaning she could be evicted within the next 24 hours. When questioned about his statement, Arfeen conveniently pulled out a story and played the victim card. He tried to present Sara’s life as a heroic struggle, mentioning her father’s suicide and her dealing with multiple miscarriages. However, his attempt seemed like a desperate move to gain sympathy. In the midst of all of this Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena were seen having disagreement and we feel like this friendship might not work for much longer.

The ranking game

This year, the ranking episode decided to show up early, catching everyone off guard. As the housemates tried to calmly discuss their positions, Shehzaada woke up and chose violence instead of logic but this drama will now continue in the next episode

What worked and what didn't

Chahat Pandey throwing water at Avinash Mishra? Chef’s kiss! It was the masala we were all craving. But her whining about being called a "gavar" because she's from a village? Total victim card. Come on, Chahat—better script next time, please

The competition heated up with Arfeen Khan entering the jail, but he later attempted to act like a victim by sharing an emotional story. He succeeded in gaining sympathy, but only inside the house. As the audience, we could clearly see through his moves.

Shehzaada looked very stupid as he went full throttle into argument mode. And guess what? The chaos doesn't stop there—the drama will continue in the next episode, because why settle scores when you can drag them

All About 'Bigg Boss 18'

Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Shehzada Dhami, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrra M Banerji, Chum Darang, Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Muskaan Bamne, Eisha Singh, Hema Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Arfeen Khan, and Sara Arfeen are the remaining contestants of Salman Khan hosted 'Bigg Boss 18'.