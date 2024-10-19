Breaking News
Bigg Boss Day 12 Review: Avinash Mishra - the real king of house; Karan Veer Mehra pulls 'cheap' tactics

Updated on: 19 October,2024 12:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Bigg Boss Day 12: While a few, like Vivian Dsena, looked sane in the episode, Karan Veer Mehra came off as an utterly disrespectful human in the house

Bigg Boss Day 12 Review: Avinash Mishra - the real king of house; Karan Veer Mehra pulls 'cheap' tactics

Karan Veer Mehra & Avinash Mishra

Khana, ration, khana, ration, khana—confused? We are too because Bigg Boss 18 is revolving around food, and that’s it. The makers have no other way to make the season interesting; hence, they have started reducing the amount of food, which is making the housemates go crazy. After Avinash Mishra's return to the house, things took a 360-degree turn, with those wanting to eliminate him going to him for food. While a few, like Vivian Dsena, looked sane in the episode, Karan Veer Mehra came off as an utterly disrespectful human in the house. So, before dissecting what was right and what was wrong, here’s what happened on Bigg Boss Day 12


What happened on Bigg Boss Day 12


The episode started with Avinash Mishra announcing that he would only give ration to those who asked for it. He put out a condition that Rajat Dalal and Karan Veer Mehra would discuss the ruckus; only then would he provide food for lunch. To be precise, the entire episode was based on this ruckus, which led to multiple breakdowns, a few showdowns, and more. First, Shilpa Shirodkar had a breakdown when Avinash said that she could try hard, but she still would not be able to enter his good books.


 
 
 
 
 
The fight then grew bigger when the housemates announced a protest against Mishra. Chum Darang lost control and got into a fight with Chahat Pandeybecause the latter wanted to cook food, but Chun was against it. For Chun, she was fighting a baseless fight, which honestly seemed quite stupid. Rajat Dalal, the one who has no argument of his own, jumped in between for no reason, but never mind. Further in the episode, Karan put out a demand that if Eisha Singh or Alice Kaushik wanted to talk to him, then only would he discuss the matter with Mishra. In the midst of it all, Viral Bhabhi Hema lost her control due to hunger and started shouting, which led to Vivian Dsena stepping in and asking Avinash to provide food.

 
 
 
 
 
Later, Rajat Dalal jumped in again and picked a fight with Vivian, challenging him that he would stop the ration if he ever entered the jail, to which Vivian was seen saying, "Karke dikhadena."

What Worked and What Didn’t

Avinash Mishra is hands down the best player of Bigg Boss 18; he knows how to use his cards and powers to his advantage. The actor is doing an amazing job as a BB contestant, and we are totally impressed. It was quite cheap of Karan Veer to ask two girls to plead with him. Why Chun was dancing so much when Chahat wanted to cook was totally uncalled for.

Rajat Dalal is that relative in your house that you desperately want to get rid of. The contest creator is totally wasted as a Bigg Boss contestant; he loves to jump into everyone else's matters and stretch them like rubber. His fight with Vivian Dsena today was a clear attempt to gain attention, but the audience isn’t fooled. Lastly, it’s a sincere request from Bigg Boss to get over the topic of ration, as it is overdone now.

