Bigg Boss 18 WKV Review: Salman Khan gives wake-up call to Nyrraa Banerji; Bhaijaan's toned-down attitude falls flat

Updated on: 13 October,2024 06:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

While a few things worked for us, and the promos left the audience excited, there were a lot of stretched topics. So let's dissect what happened in the first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 18

In Pic: Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 18 WKV Review: Salman Khan gives wake-up call to Nyrraa Banerji; Bhaijaan's toned-down attitude falls flat
The first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 18 aired last night, but to be honest, we missed the Bhaijaan who used to reprimand contestants. While Salman Khan started on a happier note, the episode had a lot in store for the audience. While a few things worked for us, and the promos left the audience excited, there were a lot of stretched topics. So let's dissect what happened in the first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 18. 


What happened in Bigg Boss 18


The 'chaar aaloo' saga continued. After yesterday's episode, we realized that Avinash Mishra is behind Shilpa Shirodkar, and that continued in this episode as Shirodkar was left crying. The issue escalated, and later, Avinash and Shehzada Dhami got ‘almost’ physical. Later, as Me TV welcomed Salman Khan into the house through digital interaction, he pulled Nyraa Banerjee's leg, saying that she "knows it all." Salman also gave Nyraa a warning, stating there's nothing cute or funny in what she does and that she doesn't need to worry about the content or how the makers are cutting the promos.


 
 
 
 
 
Then came the first Weekend Ka Vaar game, where Salman called out Chaahat for being fictional. A task followed, where contestants were given the chance to call out the contestant who is trying to be fake, and with the majority vote, Avinash came out as the "fake" contestant.

Another interesting point in the episode was the revelation of a new room, 'Time Ka Taandav.' The ‘finalists,’ Vivian Dsena and Alice Kaushik, got the power to punish the housemates for their deeds.

What worked and what didn't

Salman Khan's confrontation and toned down attitude fell flat. While we expected an explosion, the Weekend Ka Vaar turned out to be a 'fuski bomb'. The 'chaar aaloo' issue made us yawn, so that was a miss for us. However, Salman Khan calling out Nyraa Banerjee was much-needed, and him giving a wake-up call to Muskan Bame also caught our attention. The task where Salman called out Chaahat for being fake was the Bigg Boss-style drama we needed. The new room revelation, while it looked exciting, didn't quite deliver the heat we expected.

Well, that’s all for the first Weekend Ka Vaar! Stay tuned to mid-day.com for more updates and reports on Bigg Boss 18

