Shalini Passi, a Delhi socialite, went viral after she appeared on the Netflix show 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives'. Her mannerism, quirks and lifestyle has become center of discussion on the internet. Ever since her appearance on the Netflix show, Passi has been giving multiple interviews sharing her life lessons. Now, she is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 18 house. It would make quite a watch as Passi is known to surround herself with her team who does all her chores for her in a timely and disciplined manner. So, the Bigg Boss assigns the contestants as her staff for the duration of her stay in the house.

In a promo video shared by Colors TV on Friday, we get a glimpse of Passi's day in the house. In the video, Passi makes a stunning entry in a bright red gown. She first takes a walk around the house accompanied by the contestants. The socialite refuses to climb up the stairs, probably owing to her gown. She then refuses to go in the garden area as she finds it hot. We then see her order for cool coffee at room temperature. Vivian DSena offers her the coffee. She then asks for a straw.

Karan Veer Mehra initiates a conversation asking her the secret to her flawless beauty. The art connoisseur replies, “I try not to take stress. I give stress to other people.”

Shalini then inquires if there are mosquitoes in the house. When the contestants answer in the positive, she tells them she will need a mosquito net to sleep. The contestants put it up on her bed. The clip ends with Passi complaining to Bigg Boss about the snoring by co-contestants.

Shalini Passi on overcoming her fear of cameras

In the video that is doing rounds across social media, Shalini Passi says, “I am very excited to enter the Bigg Boss house. Me and my friend Mac (her Judith Leiber handbag in the shape of a parrot) are going inside the house. For me, being in front of a camera is a very new thing because before 2018 I had a camera phobia. I used to get very scared. I used to run away which is why there were no pictures. Falling in love with the camera is a very new thing for me.”

Who is Shalini Passi?

Shalini Passi is a Delhi resident who is an artist, art collector, and philanthropist. She is also the founder of MASH, an organisation that brings the world of art, architecture, craft, design, and fashion closer. She is married to Sanjay Passi, chairman of Pasco Group, a dominant name in Tata Motors-certified dealerships in North India. They have one son named Robin. The three live together in their plush 20,000 sq ft palatial home in New Delhi.