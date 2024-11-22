Hina Khan is all set to appear on Big Boss 18's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' this week as a special guest alongside host Salman Khan. She will be seen amidst her cancer treatment

The leading lady, one of the highest-paid and it would not be wrong to call this diva the most popular TV actress Hina Khan has made a mark in the industry with her stellar acting. The actress is a household name because of her portrayal of Akshara Maheshwari Singhania in Star Plus's iconic show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. The actress appeared in the show for eight years and finally quit the show in 2016 to pursue other projects that showcase her versatility as an actor. Hina appeared in reality TV shows 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8' and 'Bigg Boss Season 11'. She emerged as the first runner-up in both the shows by winning the audience's hearts. She also has an enigmatic social media presence and a huge fan-following online.

Hina Khan's diversified acting career beyond Hindi television

The actress further expanded her career by doing projects in OTT and films. She ventured across film industries and also debuted in Pollywood opposite Gippy Grewal. Some of her recent projects are 'Hacked', 'Damaged', 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' and 'Country of Blind'. She has also appeared in several music videos. All in all, Hina is a workaholic and the medium does not matter, she always delivers on the projects she chooses.

The actress expresses her opinions boldly and has been resilient and courageous enough to discuss her tough times with fans on social media. Hina will make a special guest appearance on Big Boss 18's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode to interact with the contestants along with the host Hina Khan. This will be Hina's second visit to the reality TV as a guest. She earlier appeared on the fourteenth season of Big Boss in 2020 as a 'toofani senior' alongside Gauhar Khan and Siddharth Shukla.

Hina Khan's battle against breast cancer

The actress was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in June 2024 and she has been fighting this battle bravely. She has been recording her journey and has openly talked about the stigma of hair loss during chemotherapies. The 'Big Boss 11' runner-up had shaved her head before she started losing her hair and made a wig out of her hair and dons it confidently. She also shared a post about battling the loss of her eyelashes due to chemotherapy.

Recently the actress went on a Maldives trip with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal amid breast cancer treatment. The actress shared adorable pictures from her vacation. She is truly the perfect example of living life to the fullest and embracing joy every day.

She has also walked the ramp for popular fashion designers. Recently, she walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra's 'Namo Bharat' fashion show in Delhi alongside cancer survivors Tahira Kashyap and Sonali Bendre. She looked elegant in the peach ethnic attire and walked the ramp fracefully. Fans could not stop praising her indomitable spirit and strong bent of mind.

It will be an eye treat to watch the actress inside the BB house once again but from the other side. Watch out for this episode to catch up with what Hina Khan brings to the table that will spice up this weekend's episode.