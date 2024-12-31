Bigg Boss 18 evicted contestant Sara Arfeen hinted towards Karan Veer Mehra being physically abusive towards women and made some serious allegations

In Pic: Sara Arfeen and Karan Veer Mehra

Listen to this article Did Bigg Boss 18 ex-contestant Sara Arfeen allege Karan Veer is abusive towards women? 'The fact that he is divorced twice...' x 00:00

Soon after creating the entire ruckus about Karan Veer Mehra physically charging towards her during the God task in Bigg Boss 18, Sara Arfeen is now evicted from the house. Soon after her eviction from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Sara got into a conversation with us at mid-day.com and put some serious allegations on Karan, including talking about his two divorces. Sara Arfeen called out Karan Veer Mehra and also questioned his mother.

Sara Arfeen- Karan Veer physically assaulted me

The Singham Again actress started the conversation by showing her disappointment after she got evicted from the house and shared that she didn't have the gut feeling that she would leave so soon. "A lot of things happened this week that made me feel like if I had left next week, I would have respected that decision because Kashish played me and Karan Veer physically assaulted me. These things happened, and I wanted to bring them up in the house, but I didn’t get the chance,” Sara shared.

Further, when asked if she felt betrayed after no serious actions were taken against the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 winner, Sara reverted saying that Karan did everything due to his overconfidence and after he got a boost when Farah Khan came and called it a 'Karan Veer Mehra' show.

Sara Arfeen- he wasn’t even apologetic

Moving forward in the conversation, Sara talked about how, even after getting bruises and scratches because of Mehra, he was totally unapologetic about his behavior and said, “There are two narratives: one says people feel bad for me, and the other says I slipped and Sara is acting. But I didn’t slip on my own, he pushed me, that’s why I slipped. In the medical room, I saw scratches and bruises, and he wasn’t even apologetic about it.”

'Fact that he’s been divorced...'

Further, she continued and hinted towards Karan being physically abusive towards women and made some serious allegations. In conversation with us, she said, “After being this unapologetic about what he did, he says that his mother teaches men how to talk to women, and that he is very polite with women and doesn’t abuse them, but his actions contradict his statement, especially considering the fact that he’s been divorced twice. Let me tell you, in the game he’s playing, his true colors are showing, and the audience is not seeing it properly. They are encouraging his behavior, which is unfair. If I were in the game, I would have addressed it.”

Before entering the Bigg boss 18 house, Sara Arfeen was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Stay Tuned to Mid-Day for more updates on Bigg Boss 18 & everything else happening in Tinsel town.