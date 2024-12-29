Breaking News
Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan's grand b'day celebration, Sara's eviction, top 10 & more

Updated on: 29 December,2024 11:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Today’s episode was much lighter as contestants gave a grand tribute to Salman Khan for his 59th birthday. Meanwhile, Sara Arfeen was evicted in today’s episode

In Pic: Sara Arfeen and Salman Khan

The last Weekend Ka Vaar was too spicy to handle, and the sole reason was the Kashish Kapoor and Avinash Mishra incident that even boiled Bhaijaan Salman Khan's blood. Salman Khan dropped a blitzkrieg of reality checks.


 At the heart of the storm was Kashish Kapoor, who faced the wrath of the megastar host for her hypocritical antics. Now, today’s episode was much lighter as contestants gave a grand tribute to Salman Khan for his 59th birthday. Meanwhile, Sara Arfeen was evicted in today’s episode and Kashish Kapoor yet again disrespects Salman Khan. Here’s what happened in today's episode of Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar:


Tribute to Bhaijaan


The episode started with a grand tribute to Bhaijaan as Krushna Abhishek, Mika Singh, and Sudesh Lehri came to meet Salman and put on an act for him. Further, the contestants gave a heartfelt tribute to Salman Khan on his 59th birthday. They performed on Salman Khan’s iconic songs, making the night a memorable one.

Sikandar Teaser

For the first time, the teaser of Salman Khan's film Sikandar was shown on television. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers gifted the contestants by showcasing the teaser of the Salman Khan starrer, leaving the housemates in awe.

Sara Arfeen Evicted from the House

After much delay and multiple chances, Sara Arfeen has finally been evicted from the show. Sara created quite a ruckus after Karan tried to save Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra by taking her away from the situation during the Time God task. Now, Sara has been eliminated from the show due to a lack of votes.

Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik

The biggest shocker of today's episode came when the rivals and enemies of Bigg Boss Season 14 came together as partners. Yes, you read that right—Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya appeared as partners, cut Salman Khan's birthday cake, and revealed that they are a pair in Bharti Singh-hosted Laughter Chefs Season 2, which will stream on Colors TV starting January.

Kashish still not ready to back down

Even after being called out by Salman Khan in the last Weekend Ka Vaar for being disrespectful towards him, Kashish was seen discussing the scenario with Chahat Pandey. She was heard saying, “Agar meri galti nahi hai to main defend karungi na."

