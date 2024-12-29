A video has now surfaced on social media showing a fan distributing packages of Being Human clothing to mark Salman Khan's special day. Being Human is a clothing brand owned by Salman Khan.

In Pic: Salman Khan

Earlier, the clothing brand itself had announced a massive discount of about flat 50% on all merchandise between 25th–27th December. While announcing the grand sale on Bhaijaan's birthday, the official site posted, "Hai ka Budday hai, doston! Flat 50% OFF for every true-blue Salman fan – kyunki fandom ka asli swag Bhai ke saath hota hai! Lift the style, tag your gang, and celebrate Bhai’s birthday in ultimate swag!

Offer ends today – grab it now!"

A paparazzi account, while sharing info about the crazy fan, wrote, "Salman Khan fan from Rajasthan distributes Being Human clothes worth Rs 6.35 lacs to the needy to celebrate his idol’s birthday."

While reacting to the video, several netizens dropped heartwarming comments. One wrote, "Jaisa Salman Khan waise hi unke fan." "Salman Bhai ke fan to bahut hai. Gift kam pad jaayenge," another one commented. A third fan wrote, "Very nice legendary work, keep it up bro." Meanwhile, one user said, "Salman Khan respect button."

About Salman Khan's birthday celebration in Jamnagar

Salman Khan celebrated his 59th birthday at his sister Arpita Khan’s residence on 26th December midnight. Later, the Khan parivaar jetted off to Jamnagar, Gujarat, for a grand celebration. The Khan parivaar, along with Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman, reached Jamnagar to celebrate his birthday, hosted by the Ambani family at Vantara.

A video of Salman Khan cutting a huge cake with his niece Ayat, while the superstar’s mother Salma Khan, Helen, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, and other loved ones sang the birthday song, has gone viral.

Salman Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, the teaser of Salman Khan’s new film Sikandar was supposed to be released yesterday, but due to the unfortunate demise of our ex-PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, the teaser reveal was postponed. The reveal happened today at around 4:05 PM. It showcased Bhaijaan in a never-before-seen avatar.