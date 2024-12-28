The teaser, which was dropped at around 4 PM, shows Bhaijaan Salman Khan entering a room filled with deadly weapons and a lot of masked men

Salman Khan’s Sikandar teaser is out now. The much-anticipated teaser, which has set the internet ablaze, showcases Salman in a never-seen-before avatar brimming with charisma, power, and his trademark swag. After several delays owing to the death of the former prime minister of the country, Dr. Manmohan Singh, the teaser of Sikandar has finally been dropped, and it’s making the fans go crazy as their Bhaijaan is ready to set the big screen on fire in Eid 2025.

About the Sikandar teaser

The teaser, which was dropped at around 4 PM, shows Bhaijaan Salman Khan entering a room filled with deadly weapons and a lot of masked men. The teaser has Salman Khan saying, “Suna hai bohot log mere piche pade hain, bas mere mudne ki der hai,” and that’s when Sikandar aka Salman turns, and the deadly action begins, which is sure to leave you in awe. If the teaser is this intense, imagine what the film has in store.

Fans go crazy over Salman Khan’s look in Sikandar

As soon as the teaser of the film was released, fans started gushing over Bollywood’s jaan, Salman Khan. One wrote, “This is MASS. Salman Khan is back. What BGM. What colour scaling. Eid celebrations begin today.” "There may be many superstars, but Salman Khan is just top-notch. There will never be anyone like him. Nobody can match his stardom, his fan following, and his magnificent aura," another one wrote. A third fan shared, "Salman Bhai + Eid = Box Office Tsunami." “Aag laga di,” came from another. While one commented, “Mass Ka Baap Aa Gya...Love You Bhaiiii.” A user wrote, "Special reply... Suna hai bahut log mere pichhe pade hain... goosebumps... Indirect reply to Bishnoi gang."

More about Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan’s partnership

This film marks another milestone in the celebrated partnership between Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan, whose last venture, Kick, became a ₹300 crore blockbuster. Sikandar promises to take this partnership to new heights, delivering yet another blockbuster when it releases in cinemas on Eid 2025.

