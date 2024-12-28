Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming film 'Sikandar' starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna will have its teaser released today. The film is being directed by AR Murugadoss

Salman Khan with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala on the sets of Sikandar

Listen to this article Here's when teaser of Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' will be launched x 00:00

The teaser of Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Sikandar' directed by AR Murugadoss was all set to be launched on the morning of the superstar's 59th birthday on December 27. However, the team decided to defer the release of the teaser in the wake of the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. The makers have now announced a new teaser release date.

The makers announced the delay in the teaser launch of Sikandar on their social media, writing the caption, "As the nation pays tribute to the Honourable Dr. Manmohan Singh, we have rescheduled the #Sikandar Teaser launch to 4:05 PM Tomorrow. In this time of reflection and respect, we stand united with the nation. We appreciate your patience and understanding- the teaser will be worth the wait!#TeamSikandar"

Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming magnum opus, Sikandar, had earlier unveiled its first-look poster, and it’s nothing short of iconic. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A R Murugadoss, Sikandar promises to be a cinematic spectacle that blends action, drama, and emotion. With this captivating first look, the countdown to Salman Khan’s next blockbuster has officially begun!

What to expect from the Sikandar teaser

An insider close to the production shared with mid-day earlier this month, “This is one of the biggest films Salman has worked on in recent years. The team is pulling out all stops to ensure the teaser lives up to the excitement. They have a standing set in Filmistan, where stuntmen will shoot an action set-piece over the next two days. Earlier this week, Salman canned his portions for the teaser. His character is introduced in a hyper-stylised way, as he, wearing a mask, enters the frame and the camera focuses on his eyes. Five other masked men join him in the frame. The sequence is being edited, and the team will fine-tune the teaser this week.”

About Manmohan Singh's death

To note, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was also the first Prime Minister since Jawaharlal Nehru to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the architect of India’s economic reforms, died in New Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92. Singh’s death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted to the emergency ward around 8:30 PM in critical condition. His demise has left the entire country in a state of shock. As everyone is grieving the loss of the former PM, celebrities have also put out condolences for Manmohan Singh.

Madhuri Dixit, while mourning the death of the ex-Prime Minister, wrote, "Dr. Manmohan Singh's journey and service to the nation reflect true wisdom and grace. His leadership reminds us that quiet determination can move mountains. A remarkable leader and an even more remarkable human being. My deepest condolences to his family and countless loved ones. Om Shanti."