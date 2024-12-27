The teaser of Salman Khan's Sikandar will now be released online on December 28 at 11:07 AM, as confirmed by the official X account of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Salman Khan's Sikandar

Listen to this article Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar's teaser postponed in light of Manmohan Singh's demise x 00:00

The teaser for Sikandar, which was originally set to be released today, December 27, in celebration of Salman Khan’s 59th birthday, has been postponed. The delay follows the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on December 26. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the teaser of the action thriller will now be released online on December 28 at 11:07 AM, as confirmed by the official X account of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sikandar teaser postponed

In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM. Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding.… — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) December 27, 2024

The makers shared the statement from Nadiadwala Grandson’s official X account, which had the update about the postponement along with the new date and time of the Sikandar teaser release. The statement reads, “In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December at 11:07 AM.”

Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming magnum opus, Sikandar, had earlier unveiled its first-look poster, and it’s nothing short of iconic. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A R Murugadoss, Sikandar promises to be a cinematic spectacle that blends action, drama, and emotion. With this captivating first look, the countdown to Salman Khan’s next blockbuster has officially begun!

About Manmohan Singh's death

To note, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was also the first Prime Minister since Jawaharlal Nehru to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the architect of India’s economic reforms, died in New Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92. Singh’s death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted to the emergency ward around 8:30 PM in critical condition. His demise has left the entire country in a state of shock. As everyone is grieving the loss of the former PM, celebrities have also put out condolences for Manmohan Singh.

Madhuri Dixit, while mourning the death of the ex-Prime Minister, wrote, "Dr. Manmohan Singh's journey and service to the nation reflect true wisdom and grace. His leadership reminds us that quiet determination can move mountains. A remarkable leader and an even more remarkable human being. My deepest condolences to his family and countless loved ones. Om Shanti."