At times, people don't understand the extent to which they should not go, and more often, they cross the line. That is what happened with Kashish Kapoor when the finale episode of Splitsvilla aired

In Pic: Kashish kapoor

Listen to this article Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar: Kashish Kapoor gets teary-eyed, reveals getting rape threats from Digvijay's fans x 00:00

Bigg Boss 18 has reached almost halfway through, and the competition is now getting intense with each passing day. Today, on the Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan was seen schooling housemates, and that is when Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee got into a war of words yet again. This time, the topic was the same— their Splitsvilla grudge. It looks like neither of them is ready to let go of the fight they had, but today's episode led to shocking revelations. When Digvijay blamed Kashish for taking sympathy by crying live, she revealed that she was actually getting rape threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kashish Kapoor (@kashishkapoor302)

Yes, you read that right. At times, people don't understand the extent to which they should not go, and more often, they cross the line. That is what happened with Kashish when the finale episode of Splitsvilla aired. After she chose money over playing the finale, taking away Digvijay's chance to play the final game, she was subjected to social media scrutiny, trolls, abuse, and, moreover, several rape threats. While explaining her side of the story for the first time on the show, Kashish Kapoor broke down in tears yet again. This was, in fact, the most interesting part of today's episode. What kept us all hooked further was the precap of tomorrow's episode. Tomorrow's episode will feature Hina Khan joining Salman Khan.

Hina Khan to enter Bigg Boss house

Earlier, the makers of the show dropped a promo of Hina joining Salman on Weekend Ka Vaar. The actress was seen breaking down in tears as Salman assured her that she would be 1,000% fine soon. Salman introduced Hina Khan as a real-life fighter while she talked about the tag of 'Sher Khan' that she earned during her time in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Later, Hina will be entering the house and will give Karan Veer Mehra a reality check. She will also school Shilpa Shirodkar for her double standards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Hina Khan’s battle against breast cancer

Hina Khan was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in June 2024 and has been fighting this battle bravely. She has been documenting her journey and openly talking about the stigma of hair loss during chemotherapy. The Bigg Boss 11 runner-up shaved her head before she started losing her hair and made a wig out of it, which she dons confidently. She also shared a post about battling the loss of her eyelashes due to chemotherapy.