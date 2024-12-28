Breaking News
Updated on: 28 December,2024 01:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan will be seen grilling Eisha Singh and Kashish Kapoor on the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode

Eisha Singh and Shalin Bhanot

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode will see Salman Khan grill some contestants and also share his piece of mind with everyone inside the house. He also addresses key incidents for the week and discuss some of the most talked about moments of the house. The promo from the upcoming episode sees Khan grill contestants Kashish Kapoor and Eisha Singh. He also made a mention of Shalin Bhanot while talking to Eisha. 


On the other hand, Eisha and Avinash Mishra's bond inside the house has been talked about quite often. They have been supporting each other from day 1 and fans want them to be a couple and also ship them together on social media. However, the two have maintained that they are only friends. Amid this, Salman questioned Eisha about having a boyfriend outside the house. 


Salman Khan teases Eisha Singh with rumoured boyfriend Shalin Bhanot


In the promo episode of the upcoming episode, Salman Khan teased Eisha with her rumoured boyfriend, Shalin Bhanot's name. Salman Khan is seen questioning Eisha Singh about her boyfriend outside the house. He is seen asking her, "Aap ne Shilpa se kaha tha you have a boyfriend outside?" Eisha then replied, "No, sir koi boyfriend. nahi hai." Salman then added, "Boyfriend nahi hoga very close friend hoga, shayad main unko jaanta hoga, nature ke bahut he calm honge, Shalin honge. Last phone call kiske the jab aap iss ghar mein aayi thi woh kiske the?" This exchange between Salman and Eisha has only strengthened the rumours around Shalin and Eisha's relationship. 

Salman Khan will also be seen grilling Eisha for not trusting her friend Avinash Mishra when Kashish Kapoor called him a womaniser. He questioned her why she could not trust Avinash the way she trusted him in just 12 days.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode will also see grand birthday celebrations for Salman Khan who turned 59 on Friday. The actor has been associated with the reality show for many years now. With exciting surprises and special moments planned, the episode is set to be a memorable one for Salman and the audience alike

