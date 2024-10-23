Dalljiet Kaur says Shalin Bhanot has been absent from their son Jaydon’s life for over a year, with no attempts to reach out,especially during this tough time

Dalljiet Kaur and Shalin Bhanot

Actor Dalljiet Kaur, currently going through a difficult separation from businessman Nikhil Patel, has called out her ex-husband, actor Shalin Bhanot. She says Shalin has been absent from their son Jaydon’s life for over a year, with no attempts to reach out, especially during this tough time. Dalljiet shared these details in an interview with Galatta India.

Dalljiet Kaur calls out Shalin Bhanot for being absent

Talking about the ordeal, she revealed, “With my ex, there has been zero communication for about a year, or maybe more. He hasn’t really reached out so I don’t have any communication. I tried to be amicable with him for nine years. Every time he would ask to meet Jaydon, I would never refuse. Very happily I made them meet because I thought it was good for Jaydon. I was very selfish like that. I was more than happy him meeting Jaydon".

Dalljiet mentioned that she often wonders why Shalin never tried to find out what was going on with her and their son in Kenya. She feels that since he has her number, he could have reached out but chose not to.

What did Dalljiet Kaur write in her now-deleted post?

Just recently, Dalljiet Kaur slammed her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel. Dalljiet and Nikhil's divorce case is currently ongoing, and amidst this, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a long note claiming Nikhil has gotten engaged again. However, she has not deleted that story.

Dalljiet Kaur, in her now-deleted story, shared a photo of Nikhil's finger with a gold ring and coffee. In her long note, Dalljiet sarcastically congratulated Nikhil and Safeena Nazar & applauded formers audacity for wearing a ring already. She stated, "Congrats SN, must applaud the audacity to splash it again on social media. Well done, both of you. Already wearing a ring again, Nikhil. Well done.”

She further continued and wrote, “Looks like you were missing being talked about, huh? You were missing being written about? Nikhil, your would-be wife seems to be in the same boat of wanting attention. She does know you technically still have a wife in Mumbai, whether or not you accept it. Indian justice will tell you your marital status soon. Same personalities and character. Interesting. Sick mentality though, both of you! Well done, you are almost successful in destroying her family too. Though I do wonder what her family looks like for you to be wearing a promise ring already. My god, shame on you. @watukenya, you guys should really watch out for this desperate man working for you. He will destroy everyone’s image on his way to becoming famous. The moment I feel I’m getting a little better, this man..."