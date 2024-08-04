Actor Dalljiet Kaur who got married in February 2023 to Nikhil Patel has been quite vocal about her marital issues. She has filed a complaint against him for cheating and cruelty

Actress Dalljiet Kaur has filed an official complaint with the Mumbai Police against her estranged husband Nikhil Patel, alleging cruelty and cheating. After filing the complaint she took to Instagram to thank the Mumbai police for treating her and her father well when they arrived at Agripada police station to file the complaint.

Taking to Instagram, Dalljiet on Sunday shared a heartfelt message and a photo to thank the officials involved in her case.

In her post, Dalljiet wrote, “Thank u Joint commissioner Of Police Anil Paraskar, DCP Krishnatkant Upadhyay, Senior Inspector Yogendra Pache & Investigating officer Sachin Shelke along with a lady constable, for your prompt responce and efficiency. I was very nervous entering a police station but your kindness and sensitive approach towards my plight was truely very touching. I couldn't help but to pen down my emotions today. Thank you AGRIPADA police station for letting a woman know that she is safe in this country. @AgripadaPS @mumbaipolice Salute to the Mumbai Police.”

The actress further elaborated in her caption: “I couldn’t help but share my experience of lodging the FIR. Thank you so much, Joint Commissioner of Police Anil Paraskar, for being so amazing. The AGRIPADA Police Station staff was incredibly efficient and kind. Your prompt response helped me gain confidence that I am heard and safe. Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Sir listened to me with patience."

"Senior Inspector Yogendra Pache Sir took the time to understand the entire matter in detail and made me and my father feel comfortable, noticing how shaken I was," she added.

The actress added, "Investigating Officer Sachin Shelke Sir handled the FIR with remarkable patience and empathy. A lady constable stayed throughout the filing process to ensure I was supported. I am now convinced that when you are on the right side of the law and speak the truth, the Indian Police will empower you. I now know that women are safe in our country.”

Actor Dalljiet Kaur who got married in February 2023 to Nikhil Patel has been quite vocal about her marital issues. Rumours of their separation had sparked in February this year after Dalljiet dropped her husband's surname from her Instagram bio. Dalljiet married Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel, and she moved to Kenya with her son Jaydon last year. Jaydon is Dalljiet's son with her marriage with actor Shalin Bhanot.

If reports are to be believed, Dalljiet's estranged husband Nikhil has two daughters, thirteen-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika from his previous marriage. Dalljiet met Nikhil at a party in Dubai and the duo got engaged in January in Nepal.

(with inputs from IANS)