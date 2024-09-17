Dalljiet Kaur, in her now-deleted story, shared a photo of Nikhil's finger with a gold ring and coffee. In her long note, Dalljiet sarcastically congratulated Nikhil

Listen to this article Dalljiet Kaur, in now-deleted post, slams estranged husband Nikhil Patel for getting engaged: ‘You still have a wife’ x 00:00

Dalljiet Kaur has once again slammed her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel. Dalljiet and Nikhil's divorce case is currently ongoing, and amidst this, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a long note claiming Nikhil has gotten engaged again. However, she has not deleted that story.

What did Dalljiet Kaur write in her now-deleted post?

Dalljiet Kaur, in her now-deleted story, shared a photo of Nikhil's finger with a gold ring and coffee. In her long note, Dalljiet sarcastically congratulated Nikhil and Safeena Nazar & applauded formers audacity for wearing a ring already. She stated, "Congrats SN, must applaud the audacity to splash it again on social media. Well done, both of you. Already wearing a ring again, Nikhil. Well done.”

She further continued and wrote, “Looks like you were missing being talked about, huh? You were missing being written about? Nikhil, your would-be wife seems to be in the same boat of wanting attention. She does know you technically still have a wife in Mumbai, whether or not you accept it. Indian justice will tell you your marital status soon. Same personalities and character. Interesting. Sick mentality though, both of you! Well done, you are almost successful in destroying her family too. Though I do wonder what her family looks like for you to be wearing a promise ring already. My god, shame on you. @watukenya, you guys should really watch out for this desperate man working for you. He will destroy everyone’s image on his way to becoming famous. The moment I feel I’m getting a little better, this man..."

"Knowing you, you will say it was there as jewelry, and you just chose to wear it, or it was there with your daughter or someone from your family… just wore it like a jewel. But why wear it on the wedding finger? And then make sure it’s seen in your story? You are anything but that naive,” Dalljiet Kaur concluded.

About Dalljiet Kaur:

Dalljiet and Nikhil had tied the knot on March 18, 2023. The duo separated on May 25, 2024. Dalljiet was formerly married to Shalin Bhanot, her co-star in 'Kulvadhu', whom she married in 2009. Their son, Jaydon, was born in 2014. The couple filed for divorce in 2015 after Dalljiet accused Shalin of domestic abuse.